Study - Virtual Music Concerts Improve Wellbeing, Emerging Companies are Providing the Prescription

New study shows that isolated seniors (rural areas, limited mobility, social anxiety) benefit from virtual music programs. Sage Stream is the Prescription.

Sage Stream complements our music programs. When Anthony performed for us LIVE, residents could not believe how he was able to interact with them and speak to them as if he were in the room.” — Julie Gaines, Social and Wellness Director, Wellmore of Tega Cay

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While virtual programs peaked during Covid, a new study shows that virtual group singing can significantly improve emotional well-being, cognition while reducing loneliness among older adults – anytime!The study notes that seniors in rural areas, with mobility limitations or anyone experiencing social anxiety could benefit from virtual music programs. The study found that older adults who participated in virtual singing sessions reported greater social connection, elevated mood, and reduced isolation. Participants described the experience as “joyful,” “energizing,” and “something to look forward to each week.” In addition, participants felt a sense of normalcy amid widespread disruption. Sage Stream Provides a Social Prescription for the Study’s FindingsSage Stream provides real-time, LIVE, interactive music singalongs for older adults, caregivers and senior living. With a full schedule of live broadcasts and a complete archive, Sage Stream provides music from most genres and time periods at an affordable price point.• Ease of Use – simply sign-in as a subscriber and go the live-stream tab. No downloads. No apps. Share a private URL with loved ones, home care clients, or senior living residents who stay in their room, avoiding sign-in altogether.• High Quality – Sage Stream features low-latency audio and high-quality video.• Interaction – Interact through chat, text and Zoom to request songs and acknowledge milestones.• High-Caliber Roster – Sage Stream features more than 100 artists from the U.S. and U.K., many specialized in music therapy. Our artists have supported or appeared on stage with many superstars. For example, Ben Mauro is Cher’s guitar player and backed Lionel Richie for decades. Violinist Ines Delgado recently joined the Royal Philharmonic.Sage Stream in Your Back PocketSage Stream is ideal to have as a backup when:• Entertainers Cancel• A Health Emergency Arises• Natural Disasters Uproot Schedules• For Hard to Fill Time slotsSage Stream is endorsed by the National Association of Activity Professionals, Music for Dementia, the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function and was recently selected by Art Pharmacy as a social prescription in their growing network.Senior centers, senior living, home care companies, PACE programs, and retirement communities as well as family caregivers and seniors at home are encouraged to explore Sage Stream’s offering that brings this study’s proven benefits to communities.Learn more or schedule a demo:

