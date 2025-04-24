Submit Release
House Bill 81 Printer's Number 0032

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - Sponsors

VENKAT, MATZIE, MEHAFFIE, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, KHAN, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, WARREN, FREEMAN, FLEMING, KENYATTA, PIELLI, POWELL, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, MOUL, MAYES

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, providing for prohibition of certain fee charges.

Memo Subject

Prohibiting Additional Paper Account Statement Fees

