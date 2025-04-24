House Bill 81 Printer's Number 0032

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - Sponsors VENKAT, MATZIE, MEHAFFIE, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, KHAN, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, WARREN, FREEMAN, FLEMING, KENYATTA, PIELLI, POWELL, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, MOUL, MAYES

Short Title An Act amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, providing for prohibition of certain fee charges.

Memo Subject Prohibiting Additional Paper Account Statement Fees

Generated 04/24/2025 02:56 PM

