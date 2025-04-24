Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,959 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1148

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House Bill 1057

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PARKER, CONKLIN, KENYATTA, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, MARCELL, RIVERA, ARMANINI, WEBSTER, TWARDZIK, LABS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 11, 1889 (P.L.188, No.210), entitled "A further supplement to an act, entitled 'An act to establish a board of wardens for the Port of Philadelphia, and for the regulation of pilots and pilotage, and for other purposes,' approved March twenty-ninth, one thousand eight hundred and three, and for regulating the rates of pilotage and number of pilots," further providing for rates of pilotage and computation, for pilotage fees and unit charge and for charges for services.

Memo Subject

River Pilot Rate Adjustments

Actions

1148 Referred to COMMERCE, March 26, 2025
Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
First consideration, April 8, 2025
Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
Removed from table, April 24, 2025

Generated 04/24/2025 02:55 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1148

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more