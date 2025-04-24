House Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1148
PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House Bill 1057
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PARKER, CONKLIN, KENYATTA, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, MARCELL, RIVERA, ARMANINI, WEBSTER, TWARDZIK, LABS
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 11, 1889 (P.L.188, No.210), entitled "A further supplement to an act, entitled 'An act to establish a board of wardens for the Port of Philadelphia, and for the regulation of pilots and pilotage, and for other purposes,' approved March twenty-ninth, one thousand eight hundred and three, and for regulating the rates of pilotage and number of pilots," further providing for rates of pilotage and computation, for pilotage fees and unit charge and for charges for services.
Memo Subject
River Pilot Rate Adjustments
Actions
|1148
|Referred to COMMERCE, March 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
|First consideration, April 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
|Removed from table, April 24, 2025
Generated 04/24/2025 02:55 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.