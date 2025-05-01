B2 Telecom LLC Appoints Larry Wilson as New Chief Executive Officer

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2 Telecom LLC , a trusted leader in long haul, middle mile, and metro fiber network solutions , proudly announces the appointment of Larry Wilson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2025. Wilson brings over three decades of proven leadership experience across the telecommunications and technology sectors.Prior to joining B2 Telecom, Wilson served as Vice President of Wireless Sales & Corporate Development at Conterra Networks, where he was responsible for driving sales with national and regional wireless carriers, supporting fiber and microwave services, and strategically managing network assets. During his eight-year tenure at Conterra, Wilson held multiple leadership roles in Customer Relations, Carrier Relations, and Wholesale Sales & Services, consistently delivering revenue growth, operational improvements, and enhanced customer satisfaction.Wilson’s career spans senior leadership roles at leading industry firms including FiberLight, PEG Bandwidth (Uniti), New Edge Networks and Level 3 Communications. His expertise includes building high-performance sales organizations, leading strategic negotiations, and expanding telecommunications infrastructure networks across the U.S.A veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Communications Specialist, Wilson’s leadership approach is rooted in operational discipline, innovation, and a deep commitment to excellence."We are excited to welcome Larry Wilson to B2 Telecom," said Scott Bierman, Managing Partner of B2 Telecom. "Larry’s deep industry knowledge, customer-first mindset, and extensive leadership experience make him the ideal person to lead B2 Telecom into our next chapter of growth and innovation.""I’m honored to join B2 Telecom at such an exciting time,” said Larry Wilson. “B2 has built a strong reputation for delivering critical fiber solutions in hard-to-reach areas. I look forward to building on that foundation, enhancing our services, and helping our customers meet their evolving connectivity needs."Wilson will be based in Atlanta, GA, and will focus on expanding B2 Telecom’s network capabilities, driving operational excellence, and strengthening customer partnerships.

