What hunters should know for the 2025 Utah spring turkey hunts

Salt Lake City — Utah's spring general-season turkey hunts are about to get underway, and if you like the idea of getting outdoors and harvesting your own delicious bird, now's the time to buy a permit and research an area to hunt.

Utah's youth turkey hunt runs from April 25-27, and the spring general-season turkey hunt runs from April 28 to May 31. Youth can continue hunting during the general-season hunt if they don't harvest during the youth hunt. The limited-entry hunt runs from April 12-24.

Here's what hunters should know about the upcoming general-season and youth hunts:

Utah turkey populations

There are two turkey subspecies that live in Utah: Rio Grande and Merriam's. There are currently between 30,000-35,000 wild turkeys throughout the state.

"Turkey populations declined in recent years, due to drought conditions for multiple years, and then coupled with the severe winter conditions in 2022-23," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley said. "However, precipitation patterns during the winter and spring have provided optimal conditions for reproduction and brood rearing during the last two summers, so, we have seen increased survival and subsequent increases in populations over the last two breeding cycles."

Where to hunt

Central Utah

Turkey populations across central Utah are looking good this year. There are some great areas to hunt turkeys, and most areas with suitable habitat support huntable populations of turkeys. In particular, here are a few areas to keep in mind when hunting turkeys in central Utah:

Diamond Fork Canyon

Provo Canyon

Hobble Creek

Spanish Fork Canyon

Payson Canyon

Mona Bench

East Tintic Mountains

Sheeprock Mountains

Turkeys can also be found in the canyons east of Tooele and most canyons in the Oquirrh Mountains. As always, be mindful of property ownership and obtain documented permission from landowners in order to hunt on private property.

Southern Utah

Favorable conditions in southern Utah have helped turkey numbers rebound the past few years, and hunters should expect a good turkey hunt this year. In particular, turkey numbers are looking good on Boulder Mountain, and hunting access should be great this year, due to the little snow from this past winter.

Turkey numbers are looking good in the following areas — due to high winter survival — and should provide solid hunting opportunities (typically in the major drainages) this spring:

Beaver area

Fishlake area

Pahvant area

Oak Creek area

Panguitch

Pine Valley

Monroe area

Mt. Dutton area

Zion

Northeastern Utah

Turkey populations in the northeastern part of the state are still recovering from the hard winter in 2022-23, which resulted in a lot of winter die-off in this area. The majority of lower-elevation turkey flocks are found on agricultural fields, most of which are private property, so hunters will need to get documented permission from landowners before hunting.

There are also pockets of turkeys throughout much of the Book Cliffs area and in the middle and lower areas of several major drainages across the northern and southern slopes of the Uinta Mountains.

Northern Utah

Hunters can expect to see more turkeys in the northern part of the state than last year, as the mild winter has resulted in lower mortality rates this year. A few notable places to hunt for turkeys this spring include:

Paradise

Blacksmith Fork Canyon

Richmond

Raft River Mountains

Pilot Mountain

Along the Bear River corridor

Coldwater Wildlife Management Area

Ogden Valley, near Highway 39

Mountain Green

Around Morgan

Southeastern Utah

Turkey brood production last year was above average in southeastern Utah, due to the abundant precipitation. As a result, turkey hunting should be a bit better than the previous several years. Hunters can find Merriam's turkeys in the La Sal and Abajo mountains, often in ponderosa pine habitats. Given the lack of snowpack this year, turkeys may be spread out more than typically seen. If you're not seeing them in lower areas, try mid- to higher-elevation areas. There is plenty of huntable habitat.

Popular areas to find Rio Grande turkeys in this part of the state include along the Colorado and Green rivers, as well as many of their tributaries. These tributaries include:

San Rafael River

Price River

Range Creek

Huntington Creek

Ferron Creek

Muddy Creek

Many of the drainages along the southern portion of the Book Cliffs, including Nash Wash and Cottonwood Canyon

There is also a sizable turkey population along the Fremont River, between Hanksville and Caineville. Be aware that much of the good Rio Grande turkey habitat in this part of the state occurs on private lands with isolated areas of public land. Hunters should secure documented permission prior to hunting on private lands. There is a Walk-in Access property in the Hanksville area that can provide some public access to private lands.

General tips

Rio Grande turkeys are usually found at lower elevations. River bottoms scattered with cottonwood trees and areas composed of mostly oak and pinyon-juniper woodlands are some of their favorite spots. Merriam's turkeys, on the other hand, are typically found in ponderosa pine forests at higher elevations.

If you're planning to hunt, try to get out and scout a few days before your hunt begins. Becoming familiar with the area and locating where the turkeys are is key to a successful hunt. You should spend time observing the turkeys' daily patterns so that during the hunt, you can set up in an area where the birds will be active. Typically, more turkeys are harvested between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. than during any other time of day.

"Turkeys are often found on private property, so be aware of the land ownership in the area you're hunting and remember that you must get documented permission from the landowner before you can hunt on their property," Talley said. "Also, calls and decoys can greatly increase your success, so take time to practice with those beforehand. And lastly, turkeys have incredible eyesight, so be sure to wear camo that matches the terrain and sit very still."

Buying a turkey permit

Permits for Utah's statewide spring general-season turkey hunt went on sale on March 6. You can buy a permit for the statewide general season anytime before the hunt ends on May 31. General-season permits are available online or at a variety of license agent locations and DWR offices.

For more information on season dates and permits, check the 2024-25 Utah Upland Game & Turkey Guidebook. For information on legal weapon types, see pages 23-24 in the guidebook, and note that rimfire firearms are not legal for the spring turkey seasons. The free guidebook is available on the DWR website or at hunting license agent locations and DWR offices.