Mankato Law Firm Launches Educator of the Year Award for Local Educators

Announcing KH Law's Educator of the year for local Mankato/ISD77 Educators with a cash award for educators who make a difference in the Mankato Area.

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Launches Educator of the Year Award to Honor Outstanding Local Educators!KH Law is proud to announce the launch of its annual Educator of the Year Award, designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional educators in the Mankato/ISD#77 area. The award includes a $500 cash prize, an award & public recognition of the winner. Nominations are being accepted and is open to public and private preschool or K–12 educators currently working in ISD77 area.“Teachers shape our future, and too often their work goes unrecognized,” said Jason Kohlmeyer, attorney and partner at KH Law. “As a former educator, I know how hard it is and this award is our way of shining a spotlight on the educators who go above and beyond for their students, families, and schools.”Nominations are now open and anyone can nominate a deserving teacher—students, parents, fellow educators, or school staff. Nominations are simple and can be submitted through KH Law’s website at: https://khmnlaw.com/teacher-of-the-year-award Submissions will be accepted through May 15th. The selected teacher will be announced shortly thereafter and publicly recognized by KH Law.About Kohlmeyer Hagen Law:Kohlmeyer Hagen Law is a Mankato-based law firm dedicated to serving Southern Minnesota in the areas of family and criminal defense. With strong local roots and a commitment to community engagement, KH Law actively supports initiatives that make a positive difference in the lives of area residents.

