Alexandru Saru Launched Past-Life Therapy in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandru Saru, a seasoned spiritual coach, has launched past-life regression therapy at the Holistic Soma Center in Bucharest. This 180-minute in-person session, priced at 500 RON, enables clients to explore soul-level memories, addressing emotional and karmic challenges. The service marks a significant addition to Bucharest’s wellness offerings, catering to those seeking deep spiritual insights.

Past-life regression involves guided relaxation to access memories from previous incarnations or the “life between lives.” Clients enter an alpha-theta brainwave state, remaining conscious while uncovering origins of persistent fears, relational issues, or unexplained emotions. Alexandru Saru’s facilitation ensures a safe, tailored experience, helping clients release energetic blockages and gain clarity on life’s purpose.

The process benefits individuals by resolving soul-level traumas and revealing karmic patterns. Participants often report increased emotional resilience and spiritual awareness post-session. Alexandru Saru provides customized exercises to integrate insights, such as journaling to document synchronicities or intuitive revelations. Preparatory meditations are advised for first-time clients to enhance the experience.

This launch underscores Holistic Soma Center’s commitment to innovative spiritual practices. Past-life regression complements existing services like energy therapy and mindfulness coaching, broadening access to transformative healing. Interested individuals can schedule sessions at Holistic Soma Center’s regression page.

About Alexandru Saru: Based at Holistic Soma Center in Bucharest, Alexandru Saru specializes in spiritual coaching, offering past-life regression, energy therapy, and mindfulness sessions. The practice fosters emotional healing and authentic living through intuitive, holistic approaches.

