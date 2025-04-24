Peirano Estate Winery's Winemaker's Selection Earns Double Gold & 99 Points at 2025 CA State Fair Wine Competition

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is thrilled to announce that its Winemaker’s Selection has been awarded a coveted Double Gold Medal and an exceptional 99-point rating at the 2025 California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition.

This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication, craftsmanship, and passion that have defined Peirano Estate Winery for generations. The Winemaker’s Selection stood out from thousands of entries across California, earning unanimous gold ratings from all judges—a rare and distinguished honor given only to the highest-caliber wines.

"We are deeply honored to receive such recognition for our Winemaker’s Selection,” said Lance Randolph, Head Winemaker and fourth-generation steward of Peirano Estate. “This award is a testament to both the exceptional quality of Lodi's terroir and the skill and passion of our entire winemaking team. To be awarded Double Gold and 99 points is truly humbling and a thrilling acknowledgment of our work."

Crafted from the finest barrels of the vintage, the Winemaker’s Selection is a blend that captures the essence of Lodi’s rich, diverse terroir. Known for its depth, balance, and complexity, it represents the pinnacle of Peirano Estate’s winemaking expertise. Each bottle is carefully curated to embody the very best of the estate’s offerings.

The California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition, which dates back to 1854, is one of the most respected and prestigious wine competitions in the United States. Wines are judged blind by a panel of top-tier wine professionals and experts, with awards given based on quality, typicity, and overall excellence.

The award-winning Winemaker’s Selection is now available for purchase at the Peirano Estate Winery tasting room and at select retailers.

For more details, visit www.peirano.com or follow Peirano Estate Winery on social media @peiranowinery.

