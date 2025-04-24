Techonology Futurist Elav Horwitz, EVP/Global Head of Strategic Partnerships & Solutions at WPP to Chair Future Now Jury

Future-Forward Agency and Brand Leaders Join the 2025 Future Now Executive Jury Panel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards proudly announces technology trailblazer Elav Horwitz as Chair of the esteemed 2025 Future Now Executive Jury , joined by a panel of forward-thinking agency and brand leaders.The NYF Advertising Awards has assembled a distinguished panel of creative technology leaders to judge the 2024 Future Now categories as well as Creativity in Commerce, and Social Media & Influencer category groups . These industry innovators will join Jury Chair, Elav Horwitz to evaluate the shortlisted entries. Renowned globally for their expertise in integrating technology into advertising and marketing, this panel will thoughtfully assess the most cutting-edge work of the year, from those entries first selected by NYF’s online Shortlist Jury.Elav Horwitz brings her expansive view of the technological landscape to her role as Jury Chair. As EVP and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Solutions at WPP, she translates complex technologies into breakthrough opportunities, helping organizations harness innovations like Generative AI to craft forward-thinking marketing solutions. A visionary leader at the forefront of technology, creativity, and business transformation, Elav has over 20 years of experience driving growth for global brands including McCann Worldgroup, L’Oréal, GM, and Nestlé, her expertise spans AI, XR, and Web3.“In a world where technology, culture, and creativity evolve by the minute, I’m honored to lead this brilliant group of minds from agencies, brands, and tech. The Future Now category is about more than just innovation-it’s about recognizing work that redefines what’s possible. I’m excited to spotlight ideas that push boundaries and inspire change in the way we create, connect, and lead.”— Elav Horwitz, EVP and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships & Solutions at WPP2025 New York Festivals Future Now Executive JuryChair - Elav Horwitz, EVP and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships & Solutions at WPP• Paul Aaron, Co-Founder and CEO, Addition USA• Nadia Carta, AI Business Strategist - Head of DM&A, Google USA• David Decheser, CCO, Valtech USA• Craig Elimeliah, CCO, Code & Theory USA• Kerry Elsdon, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Marketing and Mar Tech, Mastercard USA• James Finn, SVP, Global Head of Brand and Content Marketing, Audible USA• Christine Lane, Founder, 1/One USA• Jordan Pories, Creative Director, Coinbase USA• Oswaldo Sa, ECD, VML USA“We’re thrilled to have this world-class panel of innovators—led by Elav Horwitz, Chair of the 2025 Future Now Executive Jury—who are dedicated to utilizing emerging technology for creative brands,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “Their expertise in both creativity and technology will ensure that the most awe-inspiring, future-driven work is carefully judged and recognized.”The 2025 Future Now Executive Jury judging sessions will take place on May 21st in New York City.All entries into the 2025 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by 300+ members of NYF’s Shortlist Jury, Executive Jury, and specialty Executive Juries, including Future Now, Film Craft, Design, and PR. These renowned panels, made up of prominent global creative minds, will collectively select the World’s Best AdvertisingThe official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025. For more info on categories, rules and regulations or to enter visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

