Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents: 'To Be or Not to Be an Admin' by Teekwa Scarborough

“Discover the Strategic Importance of Administrative Professionals Through the Inspiring Journey of Teekwa Scarborough”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of " To Be or Not to Be an Admin ," a definitive exploration of the administrative profession, authored by Teekwa Scarborough. This book challenges the traditional view of administrative roles as merely supportive and highlights their crucial strategic importance in today’s business environment.Teekwa Scarborough brings over 25 years of experience as a Senior Executive Assistant and shares her journey from the streets of the Bronx to the boardrooms of major corporations. Her story is not just about personal triumph but also a clarion call to elevate the perception of the administrative profession. Scarborough illustrates the substantial personal and professional growth opportunities available to those in administrative roles and aims to inspire current and prospective admins.During her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, Scarborough delved deeper into the motivations behind her book. She discussed her initial hesitance to embrace the admin role and how she transformed it into a career filled with passion and influence. This interview, which further highlights her journey and the transformative power of the administrative field, can be viewed in the embedded video below.The book is readily available for purchase at major online bookstores like Amazon and Barnes & Noble, making it accessible to a wide audience in Canada and the United States.Teekwa also supports and empowers women globally through her nonprofit, the Virtual Assistant & Administrative Empowerment Network (VAAEN), encouraging them to see beyond the conventional boundaries of the admin role.For further insights into Teekwa Scarborough’s extensive work and her other books, please visit Teekwa.com Through "To Be or Not to Be an Admin," Scarborough not only reshapes her future but also offers a roadmap for others, proving that being an administrative assistant is a dynamic and impactful career choice.

Teekwa P Scarborough on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

