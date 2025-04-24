Lingokids Sparks Conversation Around Screen Time Parent Guilt Experienced by More Than 74% of U.S. Parents

Survey and out-of-home creative shine a light on the topic of parental guilt over child screen time use

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new survey conducted by Lingokids , the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8, more than 74% of American parents, including 75% of Millennial parents, admit to feeling guilty about their child’s screen time use regardless of the need for it and its potential benefits. Despite this struggle with feelings of guilt, less than 10% of American parents frequently engage in discussions about screen time with other parents or caregivers as they feel judged by others.

Inspired by this data, Lingokids is inviting parents to open a conversation around screen time parent guilt and putting the screen time debate on trial. New Yorkers this week may have noticed thought-provoking out-of-home content prompting parents to vote “guilty or not-guilty” about their feelings when it comes to screen time use for their kids. The verdict will be revealed in a multi-channel campaign culminating with the release of a brand film debuting on May 6.

“The data highlights the reality parents today are experiencing, with a tension between feeling guilty and judged for allowing screen time while seeing a need for it and the potential benefits,” said Lingokids CMO Mikael Journo. “It’s clear there’s a gap in communication among parents about this topic and a need for more open conversations about healthy management of screen time for children. At Lingokids, we are working to start a transparent conversation on this topic and help this generation navigate the complexities of digital-age parenting.”

Challenges of Parenting in a Digital World

Approximately 87% of American parents permit their children to use screens, with 41% of parents allowing up to two hours a day. This reality is compounded by the 54% of American parents who struggle with balancing work and family responsibilities, indicating that external pressures may influence screen time decisions. In addition:

Nearly half of parents (46%) feel pressured to constantly entertain their child

Admittedly, the pressure mostly comes from themselves (76%), followed by their children (42%), and society (31%)





Screen Time, Guilt + Judgment

These modern-day parenting challenges and misalignment with screen time guidelines often result in significant feelings of inadequacy. This sentiment is further amplified by societal judgment, with 77% of American parents feeling judged by others at least some of the time for allowing their children to use screens. In fact, nearly 30% of parents admitted to lying to other parents and caregivers about their child’s screen time use due to fear of judgment.

The findings also show that 27% of American parents consider themselves mindful about their own screen usage, thereby setting a healthy example for their children. Those who view themselves as positive role models in digital habits report significantly lower levels of guilt, indicating that self-awareness and intentional modeling can alleviate some of the psychological burdens associated with screen time.

Interestingly, American parents who are largely free from guilt regarding their child’s screen time use are more focused on the quality of the content their child views or engages with rather than the amount of time they spend using screens, pointing to a shift towards content-driven usage. Those grappling with high levels of guilt, however, remain concerned about the duration of screen exposure.

“This dichotomy suggests that not all screen time is equal,” said Lingokids Education Advisory Board Chair Suzanne Barchers, EdD​. “It is important for parents to discern the most beneficial content for their child's development. This understanding can lead to increased confidence when making screen time decisions and significantly alleviate parental guilt.”

Screen Time + Parental Mental Health

This guilt and judgment surrounding their child's screen time can profoundly affect the mental health of American parents. In fact, one in four American parents report that judgment related to their child's screen usage has a detrimental impact on their mental well-being. Furthermore, one in five American parents believe that feelings of guilt associated with their child's digital engagement also negatively impacts their mental health. These statistics align with the concerns that led to the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy’s advisory on the mental health and well-being of parents and caregivers and underline the critical need for enhanced support and understanding regarding management of screen time for children.

To cast a vote around screen time parent guilt visit www.screentimeguilt.com .

Methodology

Lingokids conducted paid surveys in February and March 2025 utilizing Pollfish, a leading survey platform, to collect insights from 1,000 parents of children aged 2-8 in the United States.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an EdTech and media company behind the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8.

With more than 165M downloads around the world, the Lingokids app is packed with thousands of shows, songs and interactive games kids love—all fun, safe and educational.

Its unique Playlearning™ methodology puts kids at the center of the Lingokids universe. As they explore, they'll pick up academic knowledge and modern life skills in a safe, age-appropriate, ad-free environment designed for independent exploration. For more information, please visit www.lingokids.com

CONTACT: Lingokids@allisonworldwide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.