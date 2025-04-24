AI Transcription Improves Accessibility in Education

AI-powered educational tools like Transkriptor are transforming how students interact with learning materials, helping overcome language barriers and accessibility challenges in diverse classrooms. Eylem Işık, Research Assistant at Galatasaray University, using Transkriptor to create lecture notes for her students, demonstrating how AI transcription tools support education during remote learning.

Recent research has shown significant improvements for international students using the multilingual and AI-powered transcription tools.

TURKEY, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study across various educational institutions has revealed promising results from AI transcription technology in addressing language barriers in diverse classrooms. Data from universities using Transkriptor shows that non-native speakers understood lectures better when they were automatically transcribed. They also participated more when the transcriptions were in their preferred language.The technology initially emerged as a means to facilitate business meetings during the pandemic. It has gradually expanded into educational settings, helping students who struggle with language barriers or learning differences in our increasingly digital learning environment.From Meeting Notes to Educational ToolThe shift to online learning during the pandemic revealed challenges for many students, especially those not learning in their first language."When lectures moved online during COVID, we saw international students struggling to keep up with the dual demands of understanding content in a second language while taking notes," explains Eylem Işık, Research Assistant at Galatasaray University. "During situations like the pandemic or natural disasters, these tools help ensure education can continue. I record my lectures, transform them into notes using Transkriptor, and share them with my students."Transkriptor, initially designed for business meetings, has found a growing role in educational settings with its ability to transcribe in over 100 languages. Universities report that students using the tool can focus more on understanding concepts rather than struggling with note-taking in a non-native language.Research Highlights BenefitsThe UNESCO 2024 Global Education Report states that students can miss about 28% of educational content when attempting to listen, process, and take notes simultaneously—a figure even higher for non-native speakers and students with processing differences.Educational technology specialists suggest that transcription tools can help overcome these challenges. Students report that access to transcripts enhances comprehension and facilitates review of complex topics.Transkriptor goes beyond basic transcription, working with platforms like Zoom and Teams, transcribing YouTube content, generating subtitles, and providing AI-powered summaries to support various learning styles."Designed for Education": An Interview with Berkay KınacıTor.app Chief Operating Officer Berkay Kınacı shared how Transkriptor has evolved for educational environments:"We developed Transkriptor's features with help from educators who showed us the special needs of academic settings," Kınacı explains. "What started as a simple transcription tool now includes features that help students engage better with lecture content."When asked about key features that resonate with educational users, Kınacı highlighted multilingual capabilities:"Supporting over 100 languages makes a real difference for international programs. The ability to connect with platforms like Zoom and Teams is very important as hybrid learning becomes more common."He also emphasized organization: "Students need more than just transcripts. They need ways to organize that information. Our tools help create knowledge bases and analyze content for key themes, turning raw transcripts into useful learning resources."A Complete Educational ToolkitTor.app has developed complementary tools alongside Transkriptor to support different aspects of academic communication."Educators helped us understand that transcription was just one piece of the accessibility puzzle," Kınacı notes. "Students also need support with creating written content and accessing information through audio." Eskritor , their AI writing assistant, helps students create and edit content across multiple languages, with features particularly valuable for non-native speakers working on academic writing. Speaktor offers text-to-speech conversion in over 50 languages, supporting students with visual impairments or reading difficulties."During intensive exam periods when reading accumulated materials becomes tiring, Speaktor allows students to continue learning through audio," shares Işık. "When my eyes were strained, I used Speaktor for several days to complete the articles I needed to read."To help educational institutions, the company offers a 50% academic discount, recognizing budget constraints many schools and universities face.Supporting Diverse Learning NeedsTranskriptor has been implemented in engineering and technical programs at major universities, improving accessibility for students with hearing impairments by complementing existing support services.The technology has also found applications beyond traditional higher education, with organizations working with refugee populations exploring how transcription and translation tools might help displaced students continue their education despite language barriers.The Future of Educational TechnologyAs Tor.app refines its educational offerings, Kınacı shared his vision:"We're continuing to develop our tools based on feedback from educational users," he explains. "We see that AI can do more than just capture content. It could help find connections between ideas, create study materials for individual learning needs, and fill knowledge gaps in real-time."The company's roadmap includes improved integration with learning management systems and expanded content analysis tools. Market analysts expect educational technology spending to continue growing, with AI-powered tools taking up an increasingly larger share."Technology can't replace good teaching," Kınacı concludes, "but it can improve the learning experience by removing barriers. Our mission is to make educational content accessible to everyone, regardless of language or learning differences."

