Amplifier Health Partners with Xeomics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifier Health, a pioneer in revolutionizing healthcare diagnostics through its advanced voice-based large acoustic models, today announced a strategic partnership with Xeomics, a global leader in precision medicine and healthcare data acceleration. This collaboration will fuel the refinement and scaling of Amplifier Health’s unique diagnostic capabilities by leveraging Xeomics' expertise in rapidly sourcing diverse, large-scale patient datasets.To further train its revolutionary Large Acoustic Models – the world's first foundation model capable of detecting and monitoring a wide range of health conditions from the human voice – Amplifier Health has selected Xeomics for its proven ability to deliver accelerated access to rich, bespoke datasets. This access is critical for enhancing the platform's precision and expanding its diagnostic reach. Xeomics, through its extensive international network of healthcare partners, delivers accelerated access to diverse patient data, significantly shortening data acquisition timelines, enabling Amplifier Health to accelerate its research and development cycles.Dr. Amit Mehta, MD, CEO of Amplifier Health, commented on the collaboration: "Our Large Acoustic Models represent a paradigm shift in non-invasive diagnostics, unlocking critical health insights hidden within the human voice. Partnering with Xeomics provides the crucial, high-quality data needed to rapidly refine and scale our technology, bringing the power of voice-based biomarkers to patients worldwide faster than ever before."George Zarkadakis, Chief Innovation Officer of Xeomics, added: "Xeomics is dedicated to empowering healthcare innovators like Amplifier Health by accelerating the precision medicine journey. We are thrilled to support Amplifier Health's groundbreaking work in voice diagnostics by providing tailored data solutions through our global healthcare partnerships. This collaboration exemplifies how strategic data access can swiftly advance diagnostic capabilities, ultimately improving patient outcomes on a global scale."Together, Amplifier Health and Xeomics aim to drive substantial advancements in diagnostic technology, fostering rapid innovation in precision medicine to benefit healthcare providers and patients worldwide.About Amplifier HealthAmplifier Health is revolutionizing healthcare by extracting multiple biometrics and biomarkers from the human voice. With the world's first voice-based large acoustic model, Amplifier Health’s platform can detect and monitor a wide range of health conditions from speech. Accessing key data in the voice, Amplifier Health enables diagnosis and management in a frictionless manner making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective for everyone. For more information, visit www.amplifierhealth.com About XeomicsXeomics is a leading provider of innovative solutions and programs that focus on personalized medicine and population-wide healthcare. Xeomics collaborates with federal institutions, global organizations, and leading health systems in establishing community-wide and population-wide initiatives that enable precision medicine at scale. In support of these programs, Xeomics offers the Xeomics Precision Medicine Suite (XMPS), a best-in-class bioinformatics and precision medicine software solution that provides valuable healthcare insights and benefits to doctors and patients. For more information, visit www.xeomics.com For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

