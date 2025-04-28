AI Studios Named G2’s 2025 Best AI Software

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeepBrain AI, a leading provider of generative AI technologies, announced today that its flagship product, AI Studios , has been ranked No. 22 on G2’s 2025 Best AI Software Products list, joining the ranks of some of the world’s most recognized AI platforms.The annual G2 report, based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence, highlights the most impactful AI tools transforming industries across the globe.“Being included among such respected global players is a meaningful validation of our vision,” said Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. “It proves that an all-in-one approach to AI video creation isn’t just innovative — it’s essential.”All-in-One AI Video Creation at ScaleAI Studios is not just another tool in the video creation space — it is a next-generation, end-to-end AI video generator platform. Designed for speed, scalability, and accessibility, the platform integrates all core production steps into a single, web-based interface.Key features include:• Hyper-realistic AI avatars with synchronized facial and vocal expressions• Multilingual TTS engines with emotional tone control• Script-to-video generation in minutes• Customizable templates and editing functions for branding and localization• No-code, browser-based experience that requires no production expertiseThis unified model enables professionals in marketing, education, broadcasting, and corporate training to produce high-quality, on-brand content at scale — without cameras, green screens, or editing software.Today, AI Studios is trusted by thousands of enterprise customers across more than 100 countries, powering AI-driven video content for sectors ranging from finance and education to government and media. This global adoption reflects the platform’s growing role in supporting organizations seeking to scale content creation with consistency, speed, and data security.Market Momentum Behind AI Video GenerationAccording to recent research from MarketsandMarkets, the global AI video generator market is expected to grow from $472 million in 2023 to over $2.6 billion by 2027, driven by demand for automated content creation, virtual human interfaces, and localization capabilities. The surge in enterprise use cases—such as training modules, virtual assistants, and marketing campaigns—is accelerating adoption across industries.AI Studios is uniquely positioned to meet this demand by providing an integrated solution that minimizes production overhead while maximizing creative flexibility.Competing Alongside the Industry’s BestAI Studios joins a select group of AI leaders on G2’s 2025 list, which includes:• Grammarly (#2) – AI writing enhancement• ChatGPT by OpenAI (#3) – Conversational AI• Google Gemini (#4) – Large language model platformThe inclusion underscores AI Studios’ growing reputation as a competitive force in the global AI software market.Built on Trust: Privacy and Security at the CoreAI Studios emphasizes trust and accountability in its technological development. The platform recently received third-party verification for full compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), in addition to achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. These credentials support its mission to offer secure, enterprise-grade AI services to customers around the world.Looking AheadAs the need for scalable and secure video content creation intensifies, AI Studios is doubling down on its commitment to make AI-powered storytelling accessible to organizations of every size, in every industry.With its recognition from G2 and growing momentum across global markets, the platform is positioned to help define the future of AI-driven communication — one frame at a time.Website: https://www.aistudios.com/

