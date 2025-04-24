Blavity Fest 2025 Announces Star-Powered Lineup and Expanded Experiences in Atlanta

Blavity Fest 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From visionary speakers to gospel greats, immersive art to beauty villages, Blavity Fest 2025 is where Black culture, innovation, and community collide. Arriving May 31–June 1 in Atlanta’s West End at the vibrant Lee + White development, the two-day cultural experience is poised to be the premier destination for Black joy, empowerment, and excellence this spring.The Lineup: A Cultural Powerhouse of TalentSaturday, May 312 Chainz (Headliner)Tiffany Aliche, Karen Civil, Devi Brown, Mattie James, Dr. Raquel Martin, and Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, to name a few, will lead dynamic sessions on financial empowerment, brand-building, wellness, inclusive beauty, mental health, and thriving in life and business.Sunday, June 1Kirk Franklin (Headliner)Marsai Martin, Keith Lee, Morgan DeBaun, and others bring depth and authenticity to key cultural conversations.What’s New & Unmissable at Blavity Fest 2025The Black Art Popup – A collaborative curation from The Black Boy Art Show and The Black Art Show featuring bold works from Atlanta-based Black artists21Ninety & Grind Pretty Beauty Experience – On-site braiding, nail design, and beauty vendors celebrating Black-owned brandsOff the Shelves Marketplace – Curated with The Village Market ATL, this thriving bazaar of 20+ Black-owned businesses offers a chance to shop, connect, and invest in the community."The Spin-Off" DJ Battle – A high-energy, crowd-voted competition that brings top DJs head-to-head on the Main Stage."Up Next" Artist Showcase – Spotlighting the hottest emerging Black talent in music and performance arts.Blavity Fest Idea Hour Pitch Competition – Young entrepreneurs speed-pitching live on stage for a chance to win a $5,000 grant from Blavity.orgThree Immersive Stages. One Unforgettable Weekend.Main Stage – Iconic performances and keynote conversations.Blavity Idea Exchange House – Fireside chats, business bootcamps, and real-talk panels.Summit21 House – A dynamic space for Black women to explore beauty, wellness, wealth, and entrepreneurship.Tickets & Access TiersGeneral: $135 - Full festival access (Main Stage, Idea Exchange House, both days)General + Summit21: $185 - Adds access to all Summit21 House programmingVIP: $350 - Dedicated lounge, fast-track entry, reserved seating, and premium giveawaysGet tickets now at: blavityfest.com Cultural Conversations, Lasting ImpactThe festival also features curated community experiences—including an AfroTech Meetup, Travel Noire’s Power Hour Breakfast, Home & Texture’s Art & Design Gathering, and Creator Meetup with The Creator Collective NYC, the team behind CultureCon. These experiences are designed to foster belonging, inspiration, and growth.Why Blavity Fest 2025 MattersAs the premier convergence of Black brilliance in media, music, art, and entrepreneurship, Blavity Fest invites the world to witness and celebrate the future we are building—together. From marketplace community investment to main stage magic, it’s a celebration rooted in purpose, joy, and legacy.Follow the StoryInstagram | Twitter | TikTok: @BlavityHashtags: #BlavityFest2025 #CultivatingBlackIdeas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.