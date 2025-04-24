🚀 Choose Launches to Empower U.S. Restaurants with Full-Control Online Ordering and a Profit-First Growth Platform

A new age Restaurant Online Ordering platform Choose Online Ordering

Choose - A new age Online Ordering Platform for Restaurants built by restaurateurs and digital marketing experts

Restaurant owners should focus only on the top two metrics — Great Food and Great Service. For everything else, they need to Choose the right partner.”” — Darshan Vyas, Founder, Choose

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landscape dominated by third-party delivery giants, a new Restaurant Online Ordering platform is turning the tables—literally—for U.S. restaurants.

Introducing Choose — an advanced restaurant online ordering and growth platform that gives independent restaurant owners what they’ve long been denied: full control of their digital sales, customer data, delivery experience, and margins.

Crafted by restaurateurs and digital marketing experts who have scaled hundreds of restaurant brands across the U.S. since 2016, Choose is already helping restaurants like Bawarchi Atlanta and Kwality Ice Creams USA drive direct orders, boost loyalty, and grow revenue—without sacrificing profits to aggregators.

🔍 Why Choose Stands Out: It Fixes the Digital Journey Others Break

Most restaurant online ordering platforms and POS-linked ordering systems break the customer experience.

Here’s the problem: when customers click “Order Online” on most restaurant websites, they’re redirected to an external domain. This not only disrupts the flow—it destroys analytics. Google treats this as a bounce, impacting restaurant SEO rankings, reducing time-on-site metrics, and limiting insights into how users actually interact with the menu.

Even worse? Most platforms offer zero visibility into critical data like menu visits, category views, item clicks, cart activity, and cart drop-offs.

Choose solves all of this with seamless domain-level integration that keeps the customer fully within your website and delivers full-funnel analytics—helping you optimize the journey and convert more visitors into orders.

🛠️ Built to Grow Sales, Not Just Take Orders

Choose offers the most advanced online ordering experience on the market—engineered not just to “work” but to grow your restaurant profitably:

🌐 1. Cutting-Edge Online Ordering & Journey Tracking

Track the full user journey—menu, items, cart, drop-offs—and make real changes that increase conversion.

🧰 2. Powerful Website Builder

Three stunning, mobile-optimized templates with full editability—designed for restaurant owners, not developers.

🎁 3. Custom Loyalty Programs

Build point-based or item-based rewards to keep your customers coming back.

📩 4. Email Campaign Engine

Built-in segmentation, scheduling, and performance tracking—no integrations required.

🚚 5. Commission-Free Delivery via UberEats

Offer direct delivery from your website with a flat fee—and keep your margins intact.

🔄 6. POS Integration (Clover)

Menu sync, order flow, and kitchen printing—completely streamlined.

🧾 7. Smart Menu Management

Daily limits, price changes, drag-and-drop sequencing, upsells, and modifiers in a few clicks.

📊 8. Shopify-Grade Reporting Dashboard

Visualize every data point—sales, performance, traffic, loyalty, and more—with the most advanced reporting in the industry.

🛡️ 9. 100% Fraud & Dispute Protection

Zero revenue loss due to fraud. Choose has you covered.

🔗 Plug and Play with Your Ecosystem

Already live with Clover POS and UberEats, Choose is actively integrating with Toast, Square, Shift4, Grubhub, and DoorDash, making it a perfect fit for fast casual, QSR, or delivery-first models.

🧪 Proven Results with Real Brands

Choose is already delivering tangible results for brands like Bawarchi Atlanta and Kwality Atlanta/Cumming, driving more direct orders, reducing delivery commissions, and unlocking loyalty-driven repeat business.

💸 Starts at $299/Month — Growth Guaranteed

The base platform starts at just $299/month, giving you complete access to every feature. Upgrade to the Integrated Restaurant Marketing Plan for full-service digital growth management—paid ads, social media, reviews, and more.

📈 No growth? Your next 12 months are on us.

📅 Book Your Free Demo

If you're ready to own your customer experience, drive higher margins, and build long-term growth—it's time to Choose differently.

👉 Visit www.choosepos.com to schedule your free demo.

