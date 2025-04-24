Tom's Watch Bar Expands West Coast Presence with New Locations in San Diego and Phoenix

Premier Sports Viewing Destination Continues National Expansion with Strategic Stadium-Adjacent Venues

DENVER, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar , the rapidly expanding premier destination for immersive sports viewing and entertainment, today announced the opening of two new locations in San Diego, California and Phoenix, Arizona. These venue openings come as Tom's Watch Bar continues to execute its ambitious national expansion strategy, with many venues in close proximity to major entertainment arenas, bringing the company’s signature "All the Sports, All the Time" concept to passionate sports fans across the Southwest.

Tom’s Watch Bar - San Diego, located at 815 J Street, overlooks Petco Park in the vibrant East Village neighborhood, perfectly positioned to serve fans as they cheer on the San Diego Padres. The venue is also near the San Diego Convention Center, making it an ideal spot for sports fans and downtown visitors alike to stop in to catch a game and enjoy a full meal or quick refreshment. The 6,200 sq. ft. venue can host more than 400 guests, offering ample space for game day crowds.

Tom’s Watch Bar - Phoenix, located at 3 S 2nd Street, Suite 117, is across the street from the Footprint Center and a short walk to Chase Field, homes of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. The 8,000 sq. ft. venue holds more than 350 guests, whether they stop in to watch a professional league game or to cheer on the Arizona State University Sun Devils.

"Our newest locations in San Diego and Phoenix reflect our commitment to creating premium sports viewing destinations that complement major sports venues in the neighboring area," said Shannon McNiel, co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. "By strategically positioning ourselves near these iconic ballparks and arenas, we're extending the game-day experience beyond the stadium walls, giving fans the perfect place to gather before, during, and after games."

Tom's Watch Bar's signature 360-degree viewing experience features a central oversized "arena" screen surrounded by hundreds of high-definition displays, ensuring that no fan ever misses a moment of action. The venues also feature expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, including patio areas for open-air sports viewing.

"What sets Tom's Watch Bar apart is our commitment to not just showing the game, but creating a complete entertainment experience," said Brooks Schaden, co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. "From our service model that delivers elevated sports bar cuisine hot in under eight minutes to our diverse menu featuring signature items like our Nashville Hot Chicken Cornbread Pancakes, we've created an environment where fans can enjoy the game while experiencing the quality and atmosphere they deserve."

Whether rallying for the Padres or Suns, catching doubleheaders, or gearing up for the next UFC showdown, Tom's Watch Bar delivers a front-row experience for every game, every fight, and every moment. The venues also offer private event spaces for gatherings of all sizes and feature signature items like The Party Starter Cocktail, 40oz Beer Steins, and Tom's Famous Prime Rib Dip.

These openings come as part of Tom's Watch Bar's aggressive national expansion plan, with the company now operating 16 locations in key markets across the country. The brand's success across various markets – from major sports cities to entertainment districts – has proven the appeal of its unique approach to sports viewing and dining.

For more information about Tom's Watch Bar, visit www.tomswatchbar.com.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative "All the Sports, All the Time" concept. The rapidly growing chain features 360-degree viewing rooms with hundreds of screens, signature food and drink offerings, and a high-energy atmosphere that has made it a favorite for sports fans nationwide. Tom's Watch Bar continues its ambitious expansion across the United States with a goal to exceed 20 locations by the end of 2025.

Media Contact:

Marisa Breese, ICR

tomswatchbar@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.