Israeli startups to compete for $1M prize from Startup World Cup

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One promising Israeli startup will have the chance to win a $1 million investment, as Axis Tel Aviv 2025 teams up with Silicon Valley-based Pegasus Tech Ventures to host the regional competition for the prestigious Startup World Cup. The selected company will represent Israel at the global Grand Finale in San Francisco in October 2025.The pitch competition for Israeli startups will take place during the 12th annual Axis Tel Aviv conference, set for May 22, 2025, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv. The event is supported by key international partners including Fox Rothschild, IE University, NRW.Global Business, and media partner Zecomms.In addition to this competition, Axis Tel Aviv will feature another high-profile pitch session, where 15 selected Israeli startups will present their innovations directly to a curated audience of international investors, offering significant opportunities for funding and strategic partnerships.Over the past decade, Axis Tel Aviv has earned a reputation as one of the most effective platforms for connecting startups with global investors. Since its inception, startups pitching at the conference have collectively raised over $1 billion, with 14 successful exits. In 2024 alone, the event showcased more than 25 startup pitches, drawing over 300 attendees, including more than 50 investors and corporations and 70 Israeli startups. ‘For the past 12 years, Axis Tel Aviv has been recognized as one of the most effective platforms for connecting startups with investors—leading to numerous successful deals,’ says Ed Frank, CEO of Axis Innovation, the organization behind the event.As a result, the event has played a significant role in establishing Tel Aviv as a leading global venture hub. Currently, one of the major Israeli cities holds 4th place in the Global Startup Ecosystem Rankings by Startup Genome. The Israeli high-tech sector serves as the driving force of the nation's economy, contributing 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP), 48% of exports, and employing 11% of the workforce. In 2023, despite a challenging year for funding, Israeli startups secured $7 billion in investments. And last year, this figure surged to $12.2 billion, according to Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), highlighting the resilience and continued growth of Israel's innovation ecosystem.In 2025, Axis Tel Aviv conference will focus on four key innovation areas that have gained significant attention in recent years: cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and its real-world applications; sustainability solutions, including green technologies, the circular economy, and climate-tech innovations; dual-use technologies with both civilian and defense applications; and Industry 4.0, covering smart manufacturing, IoT, and next-generation industrial automation.In addition to the pitch sessions, the program will feature a keynote address by David Roth, CEO of The Store (The WPP’s Global Retail Practice). The agenda also includes a series of panel discussions led by leading investors, entrepreneurs, and industry executives. The speaker lineup features Erez Agmoni, Co-Founder and General Partner at early-stage venture capital firm Interwoven Ventures; Daniela Bendor, Managing Partner at IDGB; Patrick Weldon, Director of Advanced Technology at American automotive manufacturer Polaris Inc.; Robin Sailor, Venture Partner at growth-stage investment firm Helena Capital; Rinat Yogev, Partner at GM Ventures, the corporate venture arm of General Motors focused on startups in the transportation sector; Josu Gomez, President of the International Startup Association; Michael Sweet, Partner at Fox Rothschild; and Gabriele Tabach, Country Manager at NRW.Global Business.In total, the conference expects to host over 50 international investors and corporate representatives, creating unparalleled opportunities for startups to establish valuable connections with leading local and international investment and venture funds.About Axis Tel AvivAxis Tel Aviv is an annual conference established by innovation consultancy specializing in global startup scouting Axis Innovation over a decade ago. Since its inception, the event has connected Israeli startups with global investors, venture capitalists, and corporate leaders, fostering innovation and collaboration. Hosted at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, it has featured renowned participants such as executives from Orbita capital partners, Mattel, PayPal, BNP Paribas, and Mercedes-Benz AG.

