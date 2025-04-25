NETRIS Pharma Announces Positive Interim Phase II Results for NP137 in combination with anti-PD(L)1

Confirmation of NP137 Potential to Overcome Resistance to Immune Checkpoint - Clinical Trial Design and Interim Results to be Presented at ASCO and ESMO 2025

We are excited by the potential of NP137 to restore patients sensitivity to immunotherapy-based treatments and to deliver a new treatment solution for patients with limited options” — Patrick Mehlen, CEO and founder

LYON, FRANCE, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NETRIS Pharma, a clinical-stage private biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutics targeting Netrin-1, today announced positive interim results from the ongoing ImmunoNET Phase II trial of its lead candidate NP137. The multicenter, open-label, proof of concept study is designed to evaluate the clinical and biological activity of NP137 as an add-on therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic Head & Neck Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed under standard immunotherapies.The interim analysis met both the primary and key secondary endpoints in secondary refractory patients. Such analysis confirms NP137 excellent safety profile and its potential to overcome secondary resistance to leading immunotherapies. Clinical benefits were observed in half of the patients with Head & Neck and NSCLC cancers who had previously progressed under approved immunotherapy.“These interim results mark a major milestone in our mission to develop drugs that overcome therapy resistance,” said Patrick Mehlen, CEO of NETRIS Pharma. “We are excited by the potential of NP137 to restore patients sensitivity to immunotherapy-based treatments and to deliver a new treatment solution for patients with limited options”.Upcoming Data PresentationsComprehensive study design and interim results will be presented at two of the world’s leading oncology congresses: the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in 2025, underscoring the global significance of these findings. “We look forward to sharing these important data with the oncology community at ASCO and ESMO, and to advancing NP137 into the next phase of development,” added Dr. Jérome Fayette, Medical Oncologist at Centre Léon Bérard and Principal Investigator of the ImmunoNET study.About NP137NP137 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG1) targeting netrin-1, a protein overexpressed in a large proportion of human cancers and associated with disease severity and resistance to therapy. By blocking netrin-1, NP137 is designed to restore apoptosis and reverse epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), addressing critical mechanisms of resistance that limit the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Preclinical and early clinical studies have shown that NP137 has anti-cancer effects both as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy or immunotherapy, with a favorable safety profile.About NETRIS PharmaNETRIS Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies targeting netrin-1, a protein aberrantly expressed in cancer cells and a key driver of resistance to oncology treatments. The company’s lead product, NP137, is the most advanced netrin-1-targeting candidate and has demonstrated robust anti-cancer activity in both preclinical and clinical settings. NETRIS Pharma is currently conducting four clinical trials: GyNET (NCT04652076), ImmunoNET (NCT05605496), Liver-NET1 (NCT05546879), and LAP-NET1 (NCT05546853).NETRIS Pharma’s pioneering approach has been recognized by leading European and French organizations, including the EIC Fund, EISMEA, and BPI. The ImmunoNET study is co-funded by the European Union with the EIC Accelerator Program, which supports individual Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in particular Startups and spinout companies to develop and scaleup game-changing innovations.For more information about NETRIS Pharma, its pipeline, and the ongoing clinical trial, please visit www.netrispharma.com Media and Investor Contacts:NETRIS PharmaChristophe GUICHARD, CFO and IR,christopheguichard@netrispharma.comThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding investigational therapies and clinical development plans. Actual results may differ due to various factors. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or NETRIS Pharma. Neither the European Union nor NETRIS Pharma can be held responsible for them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.