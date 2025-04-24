Informa Markets Promises Bold New Chapter in Global Healthcare Innovation with the Launch of WHX Tech

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa Markets, a global exhibition company, has announced the launch of WHX Tech, a next-generation healthcare event focused on future-facing technology. Running from September 8-10, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre, the inaugural WHX Tech has been carefully curated to accelerate real-world adoption of breakthrough technologies across global healthcare systems.WHX Tech has been designed as a global convening point for digital health innovation, purpose-built to gather the most influential and pioneering voices in health tech—from futurist technologists and visionary leaders to disruptive start-ups reshaping the sector. With Dubai as a strategic gateway between continents, the event brings together experts and innovators from around the world, spotlighting cutting-edge solutions poised to rethink care delivery, management, and experience, while providing expert insights from key global industry figures.WHX Tech: Shaping Healthcare’s Digital FutureFrom artificial intelligence and virtual reality to robotics, big data, smart diagnostics, virtual care, cybersecurity, and telehealth, WHX Tech will unite tech giants, health systems, investors, regulators, and next-gen start-ups under one roof for exploration, debate, and discovery."WHX Tech is where innovation in digital health comes to life. Designed to spark breakthroughs, this event goes beyond showcasing new technologies—it’s about turning ideas into actionable solutions that address the real-world challenges facing global healthcare,” said Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets.“As demand grows for more curated, content-driven, and forward-looking experiences, WHX Tech stands at the forefront, providing a platform for ideas to become investments and technologies to become care. We're not just reflecting on where healthcare is heading; we're actively shaping its future.”With more than 300 exhibitors and an expected audience of 5,000-plus healthcare leaders, innovators, and disruptors, the event promises an immersive, future-focused experience with digital health-tech demonstrations, experiential zones, curated conferences, and immersive hospital simulations. Showcasing a dynamic start-up ecosystem, curated investor meetings, mentorship, and heightened exposure will all assist start-ups secure funding, scale impact, and enter new markets.The event’s pioneering format is generating international interest and has already attracted high-profile speakers, including Professor Shafi Ahmed, the multi-award winning surgeon, teacher, futurist, innovator and entrepreneur; Rachel Dunscombe, CEO of the UK’s NHS Digital Academy, a visiting Professor at Imperial College, and a member of Britain’s AI Council leading on AI in digital health and care; and the US physician and former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski.“What sets WHX Tech apart is its focus on the real-world application of technology,” said Sam Amory, Managing Director of Dedalus AMEA. “Yes, it’s about AI, interoperability, and digital innovation, but it’s also about creating smarter, more connected healthcare systems that genuinely improve patient outcomes.” Dedalus will join hundreds of visionaries at WHX Tech 2025 to demonstrate how data-driven solutions will shape the future of care.A Curated Experience Powered by Thought LeadershipThe content agenda for the inaugural WHX Tech is being guided by a highly influential and prominent Advisory Board of global health tech luminaries, ensuring the event remains at the forefront of the sector’s pressing needs. Among the Board’s distinguished members are Dr David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare, Microsoft; Dr James Mault, CEO & Founder, BioIntelliSense; Dr Sam Shah, Head of Data & Analytics, NEOM; Reenita Das, Senior Partner, Frost & Sullivan; Dr Tamara Sunbul, Digital Health Advisor, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dr Myriam Fernández, Head of Health Innovation, AWS EMEA.Transformative StagesThe WHX Tech experience will unfold across three distinctive stages: World X, Future X, and Xcelerate. World X will be an international showcase of digital health adoption and innovation, featuring global experts, real-world case studies, and breakthrough technologies shaping healthcare in the digital age. Future X will be a future-focused platform to explore the next two decades of digital health, from AI-driven diagnostics to the vast potential of blockchain and quantum computing. Xcelerate is designed as a dynamic arena to connect start-ups with investors and venture capitalists, as well as the region’s largest health start-up competition, offering a US$50,000 prize pool to the next wave of healthcare disruptors.Partnering with Global Leaders: HIMSS Joins the JourneyKey to the credibility and power of WHX Tech is its partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the world-renowned health technology authority. The partner collaboration will leverage HIMSS’ expertise in delivering world-class content, professional development, and digital transformation through proven maturity models.Looking Ahead: WHX Tech Brings the Future of Healthcare to the UAEAs WHX Tech prepares to open its doors in Dubai, a positive prognosis rings loud and clear: The future of healthcare is about connection backed by technology to facilitate the sharing of ideas, the exploration of possibilities emanating from reimagined systems and solutions, and the power of collaboration when an industry comes together.“Dubai is a global capital for healthcare transformation, and WHX Tech is where the world’s leading thinkers, builders, and disruptors will converge to chart the next decade of digital health. We’re proud to offer a platform that connects ambition with opportunity at a global scale,” added Solenne Singer.For more information visit : https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/tech/en/home.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=paid-search&utm_campaign=ael25dhl-tf-visprom-search-branded-mea&gad_source=1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.