MOEI, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Mubadala and PNC Architects among Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2025 finalists

The Big 5 awards see strong turnout with 150 finalists The Big 5 Global Impact Awards has drawn an exceptional number of finalists from government authorities The awards recognize projects, organizations, individuals and teams driving sustainable, collaborative and technology-led achievements

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fifth edition of Big 5 Global Impact Awards, celebrating impact in the built environment, has announced 150 finalists competing across 19 categories. The awards recognize projects, organizations, individuals and teams driving sustainable, collaborative and technology-led achievements, highlighting evolving standards of excellence across both public and private sectors in the urban development and construction landscape.Commenting on this year’s finalists’ announcement, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “This year we have seen a remarkable 58% increase in entries from project owners, including key government authorities, alongside a 63% rise in new entrants across all categories. These figures underline the importance of Big 5 Global Impact Awards and highlight the industry’s commitment to sustainable development, innovation and collaboration.”Finalists this year come from 21 countries, including Azerbaijan, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Kenya, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and Uganda, the UK and the US, among others, showcasing the global reach and relevance of the awards.Government participation highlights sector collaborationOnce again, Big 5 Global Impact Awards has drawn an exceptional number of finalists from government authorities, reflecting the increasing role of public sector leadership in promoting innovative and sustainable practices across the construction and urban development ecosystem. Among the finalists are the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Waste Management (MWAN), County Government of Tana River, Lagos Free Zone, Fujairah Municipality, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Ethiopian Electric Power, and Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey.The Sustainable Initiative of the Year award, which received the highest number of entries, highlights an initiative’s success through clear metrics, effective collaboration and tangible outcomes, including adherence to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. Finalists include Dianne Rampadarath’s Contracting and General Services Provider for Rural Electrification Utilizing Solar Energy; ITC Limited for Mainstreaming Energy Efficiency & Thermal Comfort; Soudah Development for the Soudah Cloud Forest Reforestation Programme; Msheireb Properties for Msheireb Downtown Doha: Sustainable Downtown City; Almoosa Health for Almoosa Rehabilitation Hospital; County Government of Tana River for Maji ya Solar Initiative; Dar for Dar’s Decarbonization and Net Zero 2030 Strategy; Ethiopian Electric Power for Serving Community: Sustainable Social Impact; Fakhruddin Properties for 90:90 Waste Management Initiative; Fujairah Municipality for Green Geopolymer Concrete from Industrial Waste; Orascom Construction for Orascom Integrated ESG Excellence Program; and PEARL Homes for Hunters Point Pearl Homes and Marina.Another award showcasing the industry’s forward-looking vision is the Liveable City Initiative of the Year, which recognizes projects that improve urban quality of life and social infrastructure. Finalists include Centum Real Estate for Two Rivers Social City; Concept Dash for Reclaiming the Edge – Public Realm Reimagined; Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Building Humanization Certification; and The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) for Greater Cairo Monorail.Every year, the awards are judged by an independent, international panel of industry experts, representing the highest standards of excellence and ensuring that winners are selected purely on merit and excellence.Commenting on the quality of entries, Matthew Jackson, Co-Founder, ZERO Construct, said: “The calibre of submissions this year demonstrates encouraging progress, and I commend all of the submissions to this year’s awards. The projects are moving beyond ambition to demonstrate real action on sustainability, digital innovation and community impact. At the same time, we must be honest: there is still a long way to go before this becomes the norm across the industry. This shortlist proves what’s possible and sets a challenge for all of us to keep raising the bar if we are serious about building a resilient, inclusive and zero-carbon future. My congratulations to the projects and the teams who worked on them.”Winners will be announced at a ceremony on 25 November 2025 at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, where more than 400 industry leaders, innovators and government representatives will gather to celebrate achievement and impact.Big 5 Global Impact Awards is supported by Gold Sponsor, Wurth Professional Services and Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year Category Sponsor, AGSI.– ENDS –For more information, please contact:Ranju Warrier, Head of Communications – Construction, dmg eventsranjuwarrier@dmgevents.comKhushie Mallya, PR Executive – Construction, dmg eventskhushiemallya@dmgevents.comAbout Big 5 GlobalWith a 45-year legacy, Big 5 Global is the largest and most influential building and construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the annual meeting hub for the global construction industry. Taking place from 24 – 27 November 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global attracts more than 85,000 global attendees from over 165 countries and 2,800 exhibitors to UAE covering the full construction and urban development cycle across dedicated sectors and nine specialized events enabling industry professionals to source worldwide building solutions for every stage of construction: Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, UDLE, WDF, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and FutureFM.For more information and to register, visit: www.big5global.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.