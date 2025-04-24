Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Board of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited in Beijing

On April 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met in Beijing with Song Hailiang, Chairman of the Board of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (“Energy China”).

It was noted during the meeting that China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is currently implementing several projects in Azerbaijan. The company is the contractor for a 1-gigawatt offshore wind energy megaproject in the Caspian Sea and has also invested in solar energy and other projects in the Fuzuli district.

Song Hailiang presented proposals from his company for cooperation with Azerbaijan with respect to energy corridors.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the priority and strategic importance of the partnership with China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited.

They exchanged views on a long-term joint energy planning project. A document concerning this project was signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China.

Discussions also included the potential establishment of an energy research center in Azerbaijan. In addition, they explored possible collaboration in water management, an area in which the Chinese company has significant expertise.

Energy China’s portfolio spans beyond renewable energy, covering hydrogen energy, energy storage, and the construction of large-scale power grids. The corporation operates 256 branches across 147 countries, is currently executing 416 projects, and holds a 50% share of China’s renewable energy market.