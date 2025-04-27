Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,141 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa

AZERBAIJAN, April 27 - 27 April 2025, 10:47

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa – Freedom Day.

I believe that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Africa, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 April 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more