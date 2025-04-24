How AI Turned 80 Hours of Manual Audit Scheduling to 12 Minutes

AI schedule planner delivers remarkable time savings for Testing, Inspection & Certification operations.

I'm speechless: What you can do in 12 mins normally takes us a month. I want to move forward as fast as we can, to expand it across all our operations. The benefits are huge!” — David Perez - Managing Director - AENOR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Testing Inspection and Certification industry is experiencing a quiet revolution as Checkfirst introduces its flagship product, ScheduleAI , an automated scheduling solution that dramatically transforms how audit scheduling operates.In a recent implementation, the AI schedule builder completed in just 12 minutes what traditionally required 80 hours of manual effort spread across multiple team members. This breakthrough technology is already attracting attention from major certification bodies facing pressure to improve operational efficiency without compromising quality or compliance."What makes ScheduleAI truly transformative isn't just the speed - it's what that speed enables," says Checkfirst’s CEO, Benjamin Lambert. "By analyzing every possible combination of variables, the system produces schedules that maximize efficiency, increase internal resource usage, and significantly reduce travel time."Traditional audit scheduling has long been a logistical challenge, with planners manually juggling:- Auditor qualifications and availability- Job locations and travel constraints- Audit types and standards compliance- Complex regulatory requirementsScheduleAI tackles this complexity by evaluating over two dozen critical inputs to determine optimal audit assignments and routes. The system's intelligence goes beyond simple automated scheduling by:- Identifying when auditors are already near other open jobs- Recommending joint audits for more efficient team deployments- Continuously optimizing across thousands of audits- Seamlessly integrating with existing CRM and ERP systemsCompanies using ScheduleAI are no longer limited by a single planner's experience or spreadsheet capabilities. Whether integrated with robust systems like Microsoft Dynamics or older setups, ScheduleAI's APIs fit seamlessly into existing workflows."As the Testing Inspection and Certification sector faces growing complexity and demand, companies need solutions that do more than just keep pace - they need tools that help them get ahead," Lambert adds. "ScheduleAI is becoming the go-to solution for leaders who aim to secure their operations against future changes."The technology allows Testing Inspection and Certification companies to improve their intelligent decisions at a larger scale than ever before, moving beyond mere automation. It gives them a competitive edge as the regulatory framework grows more complex.About CheckfirstCheckfirst develops AI-powered solutions specifically designed for the TIC industry. The company's product suite includes ScheduleAI for workforce allocation, Verify AI for document processing, and InspectAI for data collection and verification. Checkfirst is changing the way TICC organizations manage their compliance and quality while greatly improving operational efficiency.The AI-powered solutions of Checkfirst can be explored through their website and LinkedIn page. You can also reach out to their team through email.

