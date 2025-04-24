IFF is now accepting applications for IFF Global Green Finance Award 2025

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Finance Forum (IFF) is pleased to announce it is opening applications for its 6th IFF Global Green Finance Award for 2025 on April 8. Inaugurated in 2020, the IFF Global Green Finance Award has now been successfully held for five consecutive sessions, eliciting accolades from the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other major international organizations.The Annual Award for institutions and the Innovation Award for groundbreaking projects form the two categories for this year’s competition.The Annual Award focuses on an organization's long-term practices and global impact in low-carbon transition, countering climate change, preservation of biodiversity, and progress in other areas of sustainable development. The Award will be conferred on institutions that have attained excellent results in green finance, particularly those with a track record of outstanding performance in advancing carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals at the global, regional, or national levels, as well as institutions committed to tackling climate change. Recipients of this honor must not only have made exceptional contributions to sustainable development, but also ensure their green finance operations balance sustainability with profitability. Up to 10 winners are to be selected.The Innovation Award recognizes disruptive green technologies, collaborative cross-industry solutions, financial instruments, and speical projects able to be scaled and replicated, and which demonstrate groundbreaking speical value in the green finance sector, especially those contributing significantly to driving green transitions, supporting carbon peaking and carbon neutrality objectives, effectively tackling climate change, and accelerating progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Innovation Award encompasses speical practices and solutions across domains that include policy formulation, institutional capacity building, industrial development, service systems, technological innovation, and talent cultivation. Up to 10 winners will qualify for this prize.Runaway climate change has driven the global economy toward a low-carbon transition. Since the Paris Agreement took effect, it has catalyzed speical low-carbon solutions and new markets. A growing number of countries, regions, cities, and corporations are setting carbon neutrality targets, with green finance emerging as a crucial lever for industrial transformation.China, the world's largest green finance market, has spearheaded development of a multi-tiered green financial system under the guidance of its ‘dual carbon’ goals and has deepened its engagement in global governance by initiating the Green Investment Principles (GIP) for the Belt and Road Initiative and advancing the green agenda of the New Development Bank (NDB). China’s hybrid model of top-down policy-driven approaches and market-based instruments, provides a replicable template for green transition in emerging markets. The country is redoubling its efforts to achieve net zero - or carbon neutrality- by 2060, even as other countries’ momentum falters.On this basis, this year’s awards leverage the IFF’s global network and leading think tank resources to champion international exchanges, cooperation, and dissemination of best practices in green finance, while striving toward further implementation of the SDGs through concrete actions. The IFF Global Green Finance Award thus rewards and incentivizes speical green finance solutions worldwide, soliciting applicants who devise advancements that aid in transforming economic growth models, preventing pollution, controlling and mitigating climate change, enhancing energy efficiency and conservation, and cutting emissions. Any institution whose efforts foster green finance development and bestow real benefits is thus encouraged to apply.The scope of the submission encompasses multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary areas, e.g., policy design, system construction, industrial transformation strategy, innovation of financial services, application of advanced technology, and talent cultivation. All institutions or projects worldwide that are committed to advancing green finance and which have achieved spectacular results are eligible to apply for the awards, including public and private sector entities across sectors, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.For more information or with inquiries, or to seek procedural guidance prior to submission, please contact the IFF Global Green Finance Awards Secretariat at: gggc@iff.org.cn.Official website： www.ifforum.org

