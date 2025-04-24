Vaseline is launching Screen Block, game-changing protection against blue light

Indoor skin protection for gamers.

THAILAND, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the imminent launch of Screen Block, Vaseline have embarked on a mission to protect the gaming community from blue light.The campaign was sparked by findings that show long-term exposure to blue light does more harm to our skin than we might think. 64% of people are unaware of the effect that blue light can have on their skin. Blue light can penetrate the skin far deeper than UV light, and long-term exposure has potential to negatively impact people's skin.A 15-second social film teased out Screen Block before it was rolled out into a full promo video. It was also integrated into one of Fortnite’s biggest maps through a partnership with UMI Games. The in-game experience allowed players to protect their character’s skin from blue light, while also reminding them to protect their own skin in real life. A trailer for the in-game experience was launched on April 10 to promote the custom map."Bringing playable brand experiences to life has been a journey fuelled by creativity and collaboration", said Tom Parry, President of Umi Games. "Partnering with a globally forward-thinking brand like Vaseline allowed us to push creative boundaries and craft a truly immersive, joy-filled world for players. With robust promotional support from in-game integrations to strategic Creator partnerships, we’re excited to engage next generation audiences through meaningful, innovative storytelling and experiences.”Screen Block also became the official partner of Talon Esports, one of the world's biggest and most successful Esports teams based in Asia. Vaseline will provide skincare for the players, helping them stay focused and confident throughout their training and matches.TALON emphasizes that caring for health and confidence of players is an important part of their approach to winning. The collaboration with Vaseline is not just about skincare but also about setting the mindset for results.The campaign quickly went global via Twitch streams, Facebook Live, YouTube, and a plethora of other social platforms.Screen Block will be available in Thailand, a market with a passionate gaming community of 32 million strong.CREDITSClient: Vaseline GlobalAgency: Ogilvy CanadaAgency: Ogilvy SingaporeIn-game Integration: Umi GamesMedia: Mindshare SingaporePR Video: Sailor StudioVFX: Dogsled Studio

Screen Block PR Film

