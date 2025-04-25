Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size to Worth USD 46.35 billion by 2032, CAGR of 8.4% during 2025-2032

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Share

NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global point-of-use water treatment systems market size stood at USD 24.32 billion in 2024. The market is predicted to rise from USD 26.37 billion in 2025 to USD 46.35 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2032.Installed in residential and non-residential settings, Point-of-Use (POU) water treatment systems deliver purified water directly at specific taps, such as those in kitchens or bathrooms. These systems handle small volumes, making them ideal for final-stage purification in homes and light commercial spaces.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, " Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2025: $ 26.37 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 46.35 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 8.4% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 185♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product Type (Under the Counter Filters, Countertop Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Light Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores and Online Stores).Segmentation Analysis:• Countertop Filters Registered Dominance as They Are Easy to Set UpBy product type, the market is classified into countertop filters, under the counter filters, faucet-mounted filters, pitcher filters, and others. Countertop filters hold the largest point-of-use water treatment systems market share as they need no complex plumbing, are easy to set up, saves space, and ensure high-quality water. Using activated carbon or ceramic media, these filters effectively remove impurities while preserving water flavor.• Surging Need for Treating Hard Water Fueled Demand for RO FiltersIn terms of category, the market is segregated into RO filters, UV filters, gravity filters, and others. RO filters, which held 46.3% of the market share in 2024, stand out for their innovative membrane filtration technology, which removes 99% of water contaminants, producing bottled-quality water. These filters are highly adopted in water purification systems as they are ideal for treating hard water.• Residential Segment to Lead the Market Due to Increased Water Consumption in HomesBased on application, the market is categorized into light commercial and residential. The residential segment is projected to lead the market over the projected period, as water consumption in homes far exceeds that in light commercial settings. As per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an average American household uses over 300 gallons of water daily, with indoor water usage split between showers 20%, faucets 19%, and laundry 17%.• Offline Stores Commanded the Market Owing to Customer Preference for In-person ExperienceOn the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into offline stores and online stores. The offline stores segment commanded the global market, owing to customer preference for in-person experience and after-sales support, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.From the regional ground, the market is classified into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:A. O. Smith Corporation (U.S.)• Brita Gmbh (U.S.)• Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.)• Pentair PLC (U.S.)• Culligan International Company (U.S.)• Unilever PLC (U.K.)• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)• LG Electronics (South Korea)• Best Water Technology Group (Austria)• Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)Report Coverage:The report has studied the market in depth and underlined several crucial aspects and leading market participants. It provides important insights into the recent market trends and key industry developments. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the report covers many other factors that have helped the market grow.Drivers and Restraints:Growing Consciousness About Water-borne Diseases to Foster Market GrowthWater-borne diseases arise from infections caused by pathogens, including protozoa, bacteria, viruses, parasitic worms, and harmful metal contaminants. Drinking water contaminated with these pathogens can lead to illnesses, such as typhoid, diarrhea, chlorella, malaria, and lead poisoning. These diseases can spread through drinking, bathing, washing, or eating foods exposed to untreated or contaminated water.Regional Insights:Increased Urbanization Fostered Market Growth in Asia PacificAsia Pacific dominated the global market as there is increased urbanization in the region, which paves the way for manufacturers of point-of-use water treatment systems. Rising usage of water treatment systems in China, followed by Japan, due to growing consciousness about their advantages, is fueling market expansion in the region.North America registered the third-largest share of the market in 2024, with the U.S. evolving as the most important contributor, followed by Canada. Growing water quality and contamination worries due to old infrastructure and water pollution are fostering market expansion in the region. The existence of significant commercial producers and their renowned distribution networks propel market expansion in the region.Competitive Landscape:Increased Investments by Top Players for Product Enhancement to Catalyze Market ExpansionCurrently, the market exhibits a fragmented competitive landscape, with the top 10 players commanding a significant portion of the share. Leading companies have heavily invested in the development of point-of-use water treatment systems, innovative technologies, and related products.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-102814 Key Industry Development• December 2020: Pentair unveiled the FreshPoint Easy Flow Under Counter Filtration System for home use. This NSF-certified solution ensures crisp, clean water directly from the tap for an entire year using a single filter.Related Report: Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2032 Water Purifier Market Size, Demand & Trends, 2032

