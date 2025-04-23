Statement by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Trump Administration’s Cuts to Programs Combating Hate Crimes, Supporting Violence Intervention, and Fighting Opioid Abuse
TRENTON – After the Trump Administration clawed back critical funding for initiatives to combat hate crimes, support violence intervention efforts, and fight opioid abuse, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued the following statement:
“Instead of helping to keep our residents safe, the Trump Administration is once again cruelly clawing back critical public safety funding for our state. Cutting critical initiatives to fight hate crimes, to prevent violence in our communities, and to combat opioid abuse is as reckless as it is dangerous. It makes no sense to take away funding for initiatives like our “No Hate in the Garden State” public awareness campaign or our programs that have reduced violent crime in the state to record lows. Make no mistake: Our office remains firmly committed to these priorities and to protecting all New Jerseyans, and we will do everything in our power to restore access to this funding and fight back against reckless federal cuts that do nothing but make our state less safe.”
###
