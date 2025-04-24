UCA Community Foundation Announces Recipients of 2025 UCACF Awards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UCA Community Foundation (UCACF), a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering Chinese American and AAPI communities through microgrants and civic initiatives, is proud to announce the successful inauguration of its 2025–2026 Board of Trustees, the distinguished recipients of its 2025 UCACF Awards, and details for its upcoming Annual Charity Gala and Board Installation Ceremony, to be held on April 27, 2025, at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California.UCACF’s Board Transition Meeting, held on February 9, 2025, marked the close of the 2023–2024 board term and the formal induction of a new generation of leadership. Gene Chang (常劲), a longtime civic advocate and community leader, was elected Chair of the Board. He is joined by Qian Ge (葛倩) as Vice Chair, Dawei Shi (施大尉) as Secretary, and Dr. Louise Ruihua Liu (刘瑞华) as Treasurer. The full 2025–2026 Board of Trustees includes a diverse and accomplished group of professionals: Gary Yu (俞国梁), Seamon Chan (陈希孟), Sophia Li (李惠琼), Charles Tsui (徐国富), Qifei Li (李齐飞), Jun Qi (齐军), Dr. Hua Wang (王华), Steven Lin (林青), Xiaoming Dong (董校铭), Shirley Ma (马晓红), and Stephanie Sun (孙一). Together, they bring decades of experience in philanthropy, civic advocacy, business, academia, and nonprofit service.In addition to announcing new leadership, the Board confirmed the appointments of Sharon Chang as Chair of the Executive Committee, Qian Ge as Chair of the Grant Review Committee, Shirley Ma as Chair of the Initiative Committee, and Dr. Hua Wang as Chair of the Advisory Board. These committee leaders will help steer UCACF’s growing portfolio of grantmaking, community programs, and national collaborations.In recognition of outstanding service and inspiration in the Chinese American and AAPI communities, UCACF is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 UCACF Awards. Dr. Albert Wang, co-founder of Friends of Children with Special Needs (FCSN), will receive the UCACF Community Leadership Award for his decades-long commitment to special needs advocacy and community empowerment. The UCACF Community Inspiration Award will go to the Asian Youth Liberty League (ALLY), a youth-led nonprofit with chapters in ten cities, and Alex Qi, a high school senior who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through science research, cultural advocacy, civic engagement, and youth organizing. The UCACF Community Service Award will honor Qian Ge and Sharon Chang, two founding members of UCACF whose unwavering volunteer service has helped build the foundation of the organization since its inception.These honorees will be formally recognized at UCACF’s signature event, the 2025–2026 Board Inauguration and Annual Charity Gala. This year’s theme is “Solidarity and Resilience: Challenges and Opportunities for the Chinese American Community Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Global Trade Conflicts.” The gala will feature keynote remarks by Dr. Kenneth Fong, a renowned biotechnology entrepreneur and philanthropist, and a fireside conversation moderated by Ding Ding TV founder Diana Ding. The panel will include UCA President Haipei Shue, UCACF Board Chair Gene Chang, and Louis Lam, President of the Asian American Unity Coalition. Together, they will explore how Chinese American communities can stay unified and resilient amid rising global uncertainty, political polarization, and cultural challenges.The gala will also highlight the remarkable growth and impact of UCACF’s microgrant program, which has become a national model for grassroots civic investment. In 2024, UCACF received 83 grant applications and awarded $85,700 in funding to 45 projects spanning 17 states. These initiatives supported civic engagement, youth leadership, cultural preservation, and AAPI visibility. Notably, Massachusetts and California led the nation in total funded projects. UCACF also contributed $20,000 to the 2024 UCA National Convention, reinforcing its commitment to national-level coalition building and advocacy.Looking forward, UCACF has set ambitious goals to expand its reach and capacity. In 2025, the foundation aims to double its microgrant awards and launch several high-impact initiatives, including a national Community Showcase Tour, a series of Microgrant Education Webinars for grassroots organizations, and an AAPI Heritage Month celebration highlighting the stories and impact of UCACF-supported programs. These efforts reflect UCACF’s belief that small investments in community-led ideas can yield lasting, systemic change.Chair Gene Chang expressed confidence in UCACF’s vision for the future. “We may be a young foundation, but we are already proving that small, strategic support can spark extraordinary change,” he said. “With the support of our donors, volunteers, and partner organizations, UCACF will continue to champion civic innovation, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment in Chinese American communities nationwide.”Community members, civic leaders, and supporters are invited to join UCACF on April 27 to celebrate these milestones and contribute to the organization’s future impact.The 2025–2026 UCACF Board Inauguration and Annual Charity Gala will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM Pacific Time at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California. Community members, supporters, and leaders are encouraged to attend this milestone event, which will celebrate UCACF’s impact, introduce its new board of trustees, and honor award recipients. To RSVP, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2025ucacfgala . For sponsorship opportunities or media inquiries, contact info@ucacf.org. More information about UCACF and its programs can be found at www.ucacf.org

