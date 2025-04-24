Partner Real Estate Lists Fully Remodeled Monrovia Condo with EV Charging and Prime Location Access

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A turnkey condo in the heart of Monrovia is now on the market, combining modern upgrades, everyday convenience, and a location that puts everything within reach. Listed by Vitria Karyoatmodjo (DRE #02148813) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate, 1511 S Mayflower Avenue, Unit A is a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home that offers thoughtful renovations and a layout built for comfortable, connected living.

Remodeled in 2022, this light-filled residence features a spacious open floorplan with modern finishes throughout, including updated bathrooms, a sleek kitchen, and newer flooring. The attached 2-car garage includes a 220V plug for EV charging, appealing to energy-conscious buyers and Tesla owners alike.

“This home checks all the boxes for today’s buyers—modern upgrades, EV compatibility, and an unbeatable location close to everyday essentials,” said listing agent Vitria Karyoatmodjo.

Recent updates also include a two-year-old central AC system, and the sale comes with appliances included: refrigerator, washer, and dryer. HOA dues cover trash, sewer, and water, simplifying ownership and adding to the property’s investment appeal.

Located just minutes from Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Good Fortune Supermarket, Baja Ranch Market, and popular fitness and dining options, this condo delivers on walkability and lifestyle. Metro Gold Line access, major freeways, and the highly anticipated In-N-Out opening nearby add even more value.

Whether you're a first-time buyer or investor seeking strong rental potential in an established neighborhood, 1511 S Mayflower Ave, Unit A offers a rare opportunity in a low-inventory market.

The property is now available for private showings. For more information, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Partner Real Estate Lists Fully Remodeled Monrovia Condo with EV Charging and Prime Location Access

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159 rudy@partner.realestate
Company/Organization
Partner Real Estate
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

More From This Author
Partner Real Estate Lists Fully Remodeled Monrovia Condo with EV Charging and Prime Location Access
Spacious Eastvale Retreat with Dual Staircases and Tesla Charger Hits Market for $999K, Listed by Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate Lists Upgraded Family Home in Award-Winning Chino Community of College Park
View All Stories From This Author