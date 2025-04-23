Province is on the right track toward safer roads in B.C.

CANADA, April 23 - People in British Columbia will benefit from further road and pedestrian safety measures in their communities through the Vision Zero Grant Program.

The grants are awarded directly to communities in B.C. to improve local road safety, make active transportation more accessible and prevent injuries. In 2025, a total of $794,991 has been distributed to 50 communities. This includes 15 projects in First Nations communities.

“Putting the prevention of serious injuries and fatalities at the heart of our transportation systems makes our communities healthier and safer,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Through the Vision Zero Grant Program, communities are receiving the resources they need to make meaningful road-safety improvements. By working together, we are creating safer, more inclusive spaces for everyone, whether they walk, cycle or drive.”

This is the fourth year of the Vision Zero Grant Program, a joint initiative between the provincial government, the regional health authorities, First Nations Health Authority and the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit (BCIRPU). The grants are provided by the Province through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, with additional funding top-ups provided by the regional health authorities. The Vision Zero Grant Program has funded more than 200 projects, totaling more than $3 million in awards disbursed since its inception in 2021.

By implementing Vision Zero, the Province is working toward making roads in British Columbia safer by preventing vulnerable road-user injuries or reducing their severity. Making roads safer for all users also contributes to:

helping address the disproportionate number of traffic injuries occurring in underserved communities, neighbourhoods and populations, as well as within Indigenous communities;

reducing health-care system usage, lowering health-care costs and improving health-system capacity by freeing up health-care space when injuries are prevented;

building capacity in the public-health system in an area of injury that represents one of the two largest sources of trauma presented at British Columbia emergency departments; and

supporting provincial climate change efforts by shifting people to transportation with lower carbon footprint, such as walking, cycling and micro-mobility (e.g., e-scooters, e-bikes), and by taking specific steps to make these modes safer and more attractive.

“Keeping people safely on the move is a top priority for our ministry,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “These grants will upgrade the infrastructure that makes it safer to walk, cycle and use other forms of active transportation, and improve road safety in our communities.”

This initiative builds on the $24 million recently provided to 53 active transportation infrastructure projects and nine transportation network plans through the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, helping to increase safety and improve active transportation options in the province.

Quotes:

Dr. Shelina Babul, director, BCIRPU –

“It takes foresight and recognition to identify a problem in your community and then to try and do something about it. The BCIRPU is responsible for co-ordinating the Vision Zero Grant Program in the province. We’re pleased that these applicants took the initiative to improve road safety in their communities and encourage active transportation in a tangible way.”

Chief Alice Mackay, Matsqui First Nation –

“Our First Nation is very happy that we have received funding from the BC Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant Program for our Máthxwi Temexw Bus Connector project. Many of our members don’t own cars, so having a safe public-transportation option for our members will fill a long-time mobility gap for our community. Currently, the nearest bus stop is a four-kilometre walk away along a very unsafe, narrow, fast road with lots of traffic and no shoulder at all. With this funding secured, we can now work with BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and other partners to start a transit-service pilot project to show that this service is needed and will be used, and to get real-world learnings about what would make a permanent service successful for our community.”

Patrick Johnstone, mayor of New Westminster –

“The City of New Westminster is grateful to receive funding to support the comprehensive redesign of this section of Princess Street. These improvements result from consultation with concerned community members and advance our goal of providing safe, comfortable and accessible mobility options for people of all ages and abilities, especially vulnerable road users. Thank you to the Vision Zero Grant Program for this opportunity to make our streets safer.”

Ken Popove, mayor of Chilliwack –

“The BC Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant will help us improve safety for people using the Lickman Park and Ride, a very well-used transit facility connecting Chilliwack to Abbotsford, Langley and Burnaby. Improving the pedestrian crossing at this location will really help to create a safer and more comfortable environment for people who are interested in using transit here. We are thankful that the BC Vision Zero Grant Program has provided us with this opportunity to improve pedestrian safety in our community.”

Learn More:

For more details about the program, visit: https://www.visionzerobc.ca/

For information about the list of communities receiving funding, visit: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/678ef2b34de2f87c67fbbdaa/67f970573dd5008f6429b8ca_Vision%20Zero%20BC%20-%202025-2026%20Projects%20List.pdf

For information about each funded project, visit: https://www.visionzerobc.ca/our-projects

For information about B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/active-transportation-infrastructure-grants

For more information about BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, visit https://injuryresearch.bc.ca

A backgrounder follows.