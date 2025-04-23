New child care spaces, training centre open in North Vancouver

CANADA, April 23 - Students and families will have more access to affordable child care spaces and a new centre to train early childhood educators (ECE) at Capilano University (CapU) in North Vancouver.

“Access to high-quality, affordable child care is essential, not only for advancing equality but also for strengthening our economy by helping more people pursue an education or find a job,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “The new Fulmer Family Centre for Childhood Studies doubles the number of child care spaces on campus, supporting families in the community, while also providing more opportunities for early childhood education students to get the education they need to join the workforce in their chosen field.”

The centre adds 74 child care spaces for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, for a total of 143 on-campus spaces. A purpose-built learning space with labs and classrooms is also opening to provide education for 20 additional early childhood educators, bringing the practicum placements for students on campus to 48.

“As I finish the final year of my bachelor’s degree in early childhood education at Capilano University, I look back on my educational journey that started 30 years ago when only diplomas were available,” said Kate Berry-deWynter, student, CapU. “Now, as a mother of three university-age children, I am achieving my dream of completing a degree. Being an ECE student at CapU has reinvigorated my passion for education, social justice and advocacy for educators.”

The Fulmer Family Centre for Childhood Studies is Western Canada’s only degree-granting, integrated centre for early childhood care, research and education. The child care centre will be on the main floor and the education facility for ECE students will be upstairs.

“As we continue to build a future where affordable, quality and inclusive child care is a core service that working families, women and single parents can count on, we know early childhood educators play a vital role,” said Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care. “This new centre is co-located, increasing access to child care and providing more practicum opportunities for students. This is not only great news for families on the North Shore, but any community where these future ECEs decide to live and work.”

The $25-million Centre for Childhood Studies project received more than $11 million from the Province, including nearly $3 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. Capilano University contributed more than $8 million toward the project, with nearly $6 million from donors.

“The Centre for Childhood Studies at Capilano University is one of many ways our government is investing in education and training for early childhood educators, and we are making a difference,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “Since 2017, over 8,900 students have enrolled in early childhood education programs at public post-secondary institutions across B.C., an 85% increase. By expanding opportunities for on-the-job training for future early child care educators and creating more child care spaces for families, this new centre will set up learners of all ages for success.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s accelerated space-creation programs have helped fund the creation of more than 40,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 23,000 of these operational. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s ChildCareBC plan to build access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care as a core service for families.

Children will begin attending the child care centre in June 2025 and classes for the ECE program will begin in the new centre in fall 2025.

Susie Chant, MLA North Vancouver-Seymour –

“As a parent and foster parent, I know how vital stable support is in a child’s early years. Families thrive when they have access to reliable care and skilled early childhood educators. That’s why the new centre at Capilano University is so important. It offers a safe, supportive space where children, parents and future educators can learn and grow together.”

Brad Martin, dean, faculty of education, health and human development, Capilano University –

“The opening of this innovative teaching, learning and research space reimagines how we prepare future educators to meet the needs of 21st-century children and provides quality child care that is vital for children, families and communities to thrive.”

Learn More:

For more information about how B.C. is delivering quality and affordable child care to more families in the province, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare

For more information about supports, training and professional development opportunities for child care and early learning professionals, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare/ecestrategy