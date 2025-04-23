New affordable homes open in Castlegar

CANADA, April 23 - Thirteen new rental homes are now available for families, seniors and individuals, including adults with developmental disabilities, in Castlegar with the opening of Eagle Estates.

“People in B.C. deserve secure, affordable homes in the communities they love,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “The opening of these new homes in Castlegar means more people will have the stable foundation they need to thrive. This development shows what’s possible when we work together to expand access to housing and make our communities stronger, healthier and more inclusive.”

Eagle Estates at 1101 2nd St. is ready to welcome its first residents. The development features eight one-bedroom apartments on the upper floor, providing affordable housing for individuals with low or moderate incomes.

The ground floor is home to a five-bedroom, staffed living space for adults with developmental disabilities. Tenants will have access to full-time, on-site support services funded by Community Living BC.

“Eagle Estates is an incredible example of what happens when community organizations, different levels of government and local leadership work together to meet real needs,” said Maria McFaddin, mayor of Castlegar. “This development brings more than just housing to Castlegar. It brings dignity, opportunity and a sense of belonging to the people who live here.”

The new building is a partnership between the Province (through BC Housing), the Kootenay Society for Community Living (KSCL), the City of Castlegar and Columbia Basin Trust. KSCL owns and operates the building, which is centrally located in downtown Castlegar, close to parks, medical services and shops.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,500 homes in the Kootenay region.

Quotes:

Steve Morrissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee –

“The completion of Eagle Estates means more people in our community will have stable, supportive homes close to everything they need. It feels like just yesterday we were announcing this project, and now we’re excited to see it come to life. This is a clear example of our commitment to prioritizing housing in Castlegar, and it shows just how important our community partners are in making it happen.”

Kathleen Elias, executive director, Kootenay Society for Community Living –

“KSCL’s administration and board started with a plan for this housing 10 years ago. It seems surreal that it is coming to life to serve individuals, families and others in our community who need affordable housing. This project promotes our goals of inclusion, recognizing everyone’s diversities and being part of our Castlegar community.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“Safe and welcoming homes are essential to strong communities, and affordable housing projects like Eagle Estates help make that possible. By working together, locally in Castlegar and across the region, we’re helping build stronger, more inclusive communities throughout the Columbia basin.”

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available here: https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/Building-BC/homes-for-BC

A backgrounder follows.