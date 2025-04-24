Robert Castleberry Shares His Life Journey in 'Why Am I Here – What is God’s Plan for My Life?'

Finding purpose through faith.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A heartfelt exploration of faith, purpose, and perseverance, Robert Castleberry’s inspirational book, “Why Am I Here – What is God’s Plan for My Life,” offers readers a powerful reminder that no matter the trials faced, there is a divine purpose guiding everyone. The book will be proudly showcased by The Reading Glass Books at the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books, Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC.Drawing from a life marked by hard work, spiritual growth, and steadfast devotion, Castleberry shares a story shaped by humble beginnings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and a decades-long engineering career. Though his life may not have played out in the spotlight, it shines with something far deeper—faith, resilience, and the understanding that God has a unique plan for everyone.In “Why Am I Here?,” Castleberry opens both his heart and personal history to guide readers through life’s highs and lows, illustrating how trusting in God brought him clarity, balance, and peace. His journey—from small-town roots to professional success, from spiritual searching to embracing his divine purpose—is deeply personal, yet speaks to universal truths.More than a personal memoir, this moving book serves as an invitation for readers to reflect on their own lives and discover the deeper meaning behind their experiences. Together with the author’s other book title, “Stroke Survival – Against All Odds,” discover “Why Am I Here – What is God’s Plan for My Life” at the RGB Booth #959, LA Times Festival of Books 2025.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

