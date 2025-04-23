House Resolution 178 Printer's Number 1264
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors
MIHALEK, REICHARD, ZIMMERMAN, VENKAT, PICKETT, ROWE, GILLEN, WARREN, M. MACKENZIE, ARMANINI, GALLAGHER
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Water Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating May as Water Safety Month
Generated 04/23/2025 07:27 PM
