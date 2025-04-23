Submit Release
House Resolution 178 Printer's Number 1264

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23

MIHALEK, REICHARD, ZIMMERMAN, VENKAT, PICKETT, ROWE, GILLEN, WARREN, M. MACKENZIE, ARMANINI, GALLAGHER

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2025 as "National Water Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.

Designating May as Water Safety Month

Generated 04/23/2025 07:27 PM

