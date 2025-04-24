Evertreen’s 2025 Earth Day Planting Round: Driving Global Reforestation Efforts

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen, the world’s leading platform for global reforestation, proudly announces the completion of its 2025 Earth Day planting round, reinforcing its mission to combat deforestation and climate change. This initiative marks another significant milestone in Evertreen’s ongoing efforts to restore ecosystems and support local communities through tree-planting projects across the globe.

With the support of businesses worldwide, Evertreen has planted trees in over 30 countries, helping to offset carbon emissions, improve biodiversity, and create sustainable employment opportunities for local farmers. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of companies that have joined this initiative, demonstrating their dedication to making the planet greener and more sustainable.

As of today, Evertreen has planted a total of 2,269,391 trees globally, offsetting 2,079,847 tons of CO2 and generating over 283,673 working hours for local communities. These figures highlight the collective impact of Evertreen’s partners in creating a greener and more sustainable planet.

The 2025 Earth Day planting round focused on restoring critical habitats and the trees planted not only help rebuild ecosystems but also provide long-term economic stability for local farmers, reinforcing the vital connection between environmental restoration and community empowerment.

Evertreen’s unique platform allows individuals and companies to plant trees remotely while tracking their growth through satellite monitoring, ensuring full transparency and measurable impact. This innovative approach has made it easier than ever for businesses to integrate sustainability into their corporate social responsibility strategies.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the companies that have supported the planting round for Earth Day 2025.



As Evertreen continues to expand its global reforestation efforts, we remain committed to fostering meaningful partnerships that drive positive environmental and social change for future generations.

For more information on how your company can contribute to Evertreen’s reforestation initiatives, visit www.evertreen.com.



