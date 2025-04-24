Gaming Arts Announces Resignation of CEO Mike Dreitzer. Dreitzer to become Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Gaming Arts to begin search for new CEO immediately.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming Arts announces today the departure of CEO Mike Dreitzer. Dreitzer is stepping down to become Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board in late June 2025, having been recently appointed by Governor Joe Lombardo." I want to thank Mike for his great service to Gaming Arts. He has been an integral part of our growth the last several years and we will miss him," said David Colvin, Owner Chairman of Gaming Arts."That said, we have built a great team here and a line-up of amazing products, so we are really excited for the future. We wish Mike all the best in his new role at the Nevada Gaming Control Board. We understand the unique nature of this opportunity for him and know he will be great asset to our State and the gaming industry moving forward. A search for his successor will begin immediately," Colvin continued."I am truly grateful to David Colvin and the amazing team at Gaming Arts for what has been a tremendous journey so far. Because of the incredibly talented and dedicated team we've built, the future at Gaming Arts is wonderfully bright," Dreitzer said.Prior to his start at the new role, Dreitzer will be providing transition services to Gaming Arts to help ensure a smooth succession.

