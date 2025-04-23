Submit Release
Jury convicts a California judge of second-degree murder in his wife’s shooting death

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, was on trial for the 2023 death of his wife Sheryl, 65, in their Anaheim Hills home. Ferguson took the stand in his own defense, admitting to shooting his wife but saying it was an accident.

