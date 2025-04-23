VegTech Announces Liquidation of VegTech Food Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VegTech Invest (“VegTech LLC” or “VegTech”) today announced that it will liquidate and dissolve the VegTech Food Innovation & Climate ETF (Cboe BZX: EATV) (the “Fund”). The decision follows a review that determined the Fund is not economically viable at its current asset level.Key dates• Last day of secondary market trading: Tuesday, May 6, 2025• Liquidation date: On or about May 7, 2025Shareholders who continue to hold shares of a Fund on the Fund’s Liquidation Date will receive a liquidating distribution with a value equal to their proportionate ownership interest in the Fund on the date. Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution will generally realize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares.Distribution of liquidation proceeds, if any, to a Fund’s shareholders may result in a taxable event for shareholders, depending on their individual circumstances. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors about any tax liability resulting from the receipt of liquidation proceeds.Press ContactVegTech Investinfo@vegtechinvest.com | +1 424-237-8393About VegTech InvestVegTech Invest (VegTech LLC) is an SEC registered investment adviser subject to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For VegTech information visit www.vegtechinvest.com . VegTech provides this material for informational purposes only. The information is not intended to recommend any company or investment described herein, and it is not an offer or sale of any security, investment product, or investment advice. Offers of securities or investment advisory services may be made only pursuant to appropriate offering or other disclosure documents, and only after prospective investors have had the opportunity to discuss all matters concerning the prospective investment or engagement with their adviser and the issues of the securities. For information, contact us. It's noted that past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possibility of losing the principal.Important Information about EATVExchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and can be obtained by calling +1 424-237-8393 or visiting EATV.VegTechInvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.ESG investing is defined as utilizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria as a set of standards for a company’s operations that socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments. The Fund’s policy of investing in companies as a means to promote positive climate change could cause the Fund to perform differently compared to similar funds that do not have such a policy.The fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.Foreign securities may be more volatile and less liquid than domestic (U.S.) securities, which could affect the Fund’s investments.Stocks of companies with small and mid-market capitalizations involve a higher degree of risk than investments in the broad-based equities market.The fund is non-diversified and may hold large positions in a small number of securities. A price change in any one of those securities may have a greater impact on the fund's share price than if it were diversified.The Fund is newly organized and has a limited operating history to judge.VegTech™, LLC serves as the Fund's investment adviser. EATV is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar and VegTech™, LLC are not related. Nor is VegTech™ related to Ethos ESG or ACA Group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.