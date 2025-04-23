Attorney General James Calls on Congress to Support Critical Legal Services for Vulnerable Americans

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 other attorneys general in sending letters to leaders in the United States House and Senate urging them to keep in place critical funding for the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) in upcoming appropriations bills. For over 50 years, LSC has provided grants to organizations in every state and territory that ensure those in need can get assistance for civil cases of all types. As Attorney General James and the coalition assert in the letter, LSC funds provide vital legal assistance to people in rural communities, veterans and military families, domestic violence survivors, older adults victimized by scams and fraud, and others who struggle to afford an attorney.

“Funding for the Legal Services Corporation helps ensure that everyone – no matter where they live or how much money they make – has access to justice,” said Attorney General James. “LSC supports organizations that protect the rights of the most vulnerable in our communities, from tenants facing eviction to families recovering from natural disasters. As New York’s attorney general, I work every day to protect the rights of all New Yorkers, and I urge Congress to support the fight for equal access to justice by investing in LSC.”

LSC operates a network of 130 independent legal aid organizations in over 900 offices in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. These organizations assist millions of Americans with legal needs such as securing veterans’ benefits, support with natural disasters, and providing access to legal services for people in rural areas. In 2023, LSC funds helped serve over 100,000 New Yorkers, including over 1,800 veterans, and supported over 12,000 cases involving domestic violence.

LSC is at the front line of protecting access to justice throughout the country. As Attorney General James and the coalition argue in the letter, without investment in LSC, many hardworking rural families would have no access to legal assistance when facing life-altering legal problems. The letter also notes LSC distributes 95 percent of its funding directly to the legal aid organizations providing services to Americans.

Joining Attorney General James in sending the letters are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.