Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,179 in the last 365 days.

ND Court System Releases 2024 Juvenile Court Annual Report

The 2024 Juvenile Court Annual Report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The Juvenile Court Annual Report looks specifically at referrals to juvenile court, disposition of juvenile cases, and specific programs within the juvenile court offices across the state.

This year’s report includes data fact sheets on all referrals, disposition of delinquent cases, detention, and Child in Need of Protection and Termination of Parental Rights filings.

Reports on screening tools and programming, cooperative agreements with tribal courts, juvenile guardianships, a legal representation pilot program, and the dual status youth initiative are also included.

The report can be accessed at https://www.ndcourts.gov/Media/Default/Trial%20Courts/juvenile-court-annual-report-2024.pdf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ND Court System Releases 2024 Juvenile Court Annual Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more