Resilience Meets AI at Green Builder Media’s Sustainability Symposium 2025

Virtual event will spotlight cutting-edge ClimateTech, adaptive homebuilding, and the role of AI in the sustainable transition.

Lake City, Colo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media’s 9th Annual Sustainability Symposium will take place virtually on April 30 and May 1. This year’s event brings together industry leaders, radical innovators, and climate advocates for two days of actionable insight into the future of sustainable living.

This year’s focus? Resilience, intelligent systems, and market-driven sustainability. From AI-driven efficiency tools to climate-responsive housing and water independence, speakers will explore transformative technologies and real-world strategies for building a livable, durable, and just future.

Highlights Include:

“AI & Sustainability: Game-Changer or Apocalypse Machine?” – Sneha Kumari, Founder of Merlin AI, breaks down AI’s potential to transform—or disrupt—climate progress.

“Climate Capitalism” – Akshat Rathi, Senior Climate Reporter at Bloomberg, on why sustainability is the smartest business move of the decade.

“Resiliency Evolution” – Matt Power (Green Builder Media), Marshall Gobuty (Pearl Homes), and Cynthia Adams (Pearl Certification) explore how next-gen homes are built to survive and thrive in a changing climate.

“Winning the Decarbonization Debate in Hostile Territory”—Reuven Carlyle, Founder, Earth Finance & Former Washington State Senator on how smart companies make sustainability a competitive advantage.

The Symposium also includes other sessions on ClimateTech evolution, next-gen water and energy systems, the future of decarbonization, and integrating sustainability across the entire product and customer experience lifecycle. To get the full session list and to reserve your seat, click here.

“Resilience and innovation are no longer optional,” says Green Builder CEO Sara Gutterman. “From regenerative design to smart systems and sustainable finance, this event is for anyone serious about building a livable future.”

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

