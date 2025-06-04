Allulose Market Size with 6.5% CAGR, Reaching USD 463.17 Mn by 2031 | The Insight Partners

The allulose market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for low-calorie, sugar-free alternatives amid increasing health awareness. Allulose, a rare sugar with minimal calories, is gaining traction in food and beverage products like baked goods, dairy, and beverages. The U.S. FDA’s exclusion of allulose from added sugar labeling has further boosted adoption. Key players include Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, CJ CheilJedang, Cargill, and Samyang Genex.

US & Canada, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global allulose market is witnessing significant growth owing to favorable government guidelines and incentives supporting the use of low-calorie sweeteners, and the growing popularity of the ketogenic diet.

The allulose market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to contribute to the market's strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The allulose market value is expected to reach US$ 463.17 million by 2031 from US$ 280.22 million in 2024; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Allulose, i.e., D-psicose or D-allulose, is a rare sugar found in minuscule quantities in figs, raisins, and maple syrup. It offers approximately 70% of the sweetness of sucrose but with minimal caloric content. This attribute makes it an attractive option for individuals looking to reduce sugar intake without compromising on taste. Expansion of the allulose market is particularly evident in regions such as North America and Asia Pacific, where health-conscious consumers are actively seeking sugar substitutes. In North America, regulatory approvals and a growing awareness of health issues related to excessive sugar consumption bolster the market. Favorable Government Guidelines and Incentives: Governments across the world have been providing clear guidelines and incentives that encourage the use of allulose as a low-calorie sweetener. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has exempted allulose from being counted as added or total sugars on nutrition labels, along with recognizing it as a Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) substance. Such regulatory support facilitates its incorporation into a wide range of food products and beverages, and reassures manufacturers and consumers of its safety and efficacy. Similarly, countries such as South Korea have approved allulose for use in various food applications, leading to increased production and availability. These supportive policies align with global health initiatives aimed at reducing sugar consumption, thereby driving demand for healthier alternatives such as allulose. Growing Popularity of Ketogenic Diet: The rising popularity of the ketogenic diet creates a strong growth opportunity for the allulose market as it prompts the consumption of low-carb, low-calorie sweeteners that don't lead to blood sugar spikes. Since keto followers aim to reduce carbohydrate intake drastically, they avoid traditional sugars, making allulose and other low-calorie sweeteners attractive alternatives due to their sugar-like taste and minimal impact on blood glucose. Unlike some artificial sweeteners that can have an aftertaste or cause digestive issues, allulose closely mimics the flavor and texture of real sugar, which makes it especially appealing for keto-friendly recipes and packaged foods. As more consumers adopt keto and other low-carb lifestyles for weight management or health reasons, manufacturers are incorporating allulose into products such as baked goods, beverages, and snacks to meet this demand. This shift in dietary preferences is driving innovation and expanding the presence of allulose in mainstream food markets.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the allulose market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on form, the allulose market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment held a larger market share in 2024.

By application, the allulose market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others. The food and beverages segment dominated the market in 2024.

The allulose market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Tate and Lyle; Ingredion; SAMYANG CORPORATION; G-Sweetz; Heartland Food Products Group LLC; Pyure; Nutrishus Brands Inc.; Whole Earth Brands Inc.; Anderson Global Group, LLC; Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Cargill, Incorporated; Apura Ingredient; PALMER HOLLAND; The Scoular Company; and The Truvía Company LLC are among the prominent players operating in the allulose market.

Trending Topics: Natural sweeteners, stevia, etc.

Global Headlines on Allulose

Liquid I.V. has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a "sugar-free" hydration multiplier that contains allulose instead of the glucose found in its original formula.

Conclusion

The demand for allulose is rapidly increasing due to rising consumer awareness of health and wellness, especially in relation to sugar intake and its role in driving the development of conditions such as obesity and diabetes. As a rare sugar with nearly 70% of the sweetness of sucrose and only a fraction of the calories, allulose offers a compelling alternative to traditional sugars and some other sugar substitutes. It has a similar taste and texture to sugar, making it appealing for manufacturers aiming to reduce added sugars in products without compromising flavor. Regulatory approvals in markets such as the US also encourage its incorporation in packed food and baked products, among others. In addition, continuous progress in concepts such as keto, low-carb, and diabetic-friendly diets further fuels consumer and industry interest in allulose. Thus, with food and beverage companies’ emphasis on meeting the burgeoning demand for healthier products, allulose is becoming a key ingredient in reformulations and new product launches.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders—including allulose manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors—along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

