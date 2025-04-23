Timeless Remodeling Showroom Partners with Howard’s Luxury Appliances and Sherwin-Williams

Kitchen, Bathroom and Whole Home Remodeling Services

Timeless Remodeling Showroom Partners with Howard’s Appliances and Sherwin-Williams to Offer a Seamless, All-in-One Home Remodeling Experience in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeless Remodeling Showroom is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with two iconic industry leaders — Howard’s Luxury Appliances and Sherwin-Williams — to deliver a full-service, elevated home remodeling experience to customers in Laguna Hills and surrounding communities.

This exciting collaboration brings together premium appliances, trusted paint solutions, and high-end remodeling materials under one roof — transforming the way homeowners plan and shop for their dream kitchens.

As part of the partnership, Timeless Remodeling Showroom will now feature a Sherwin-Williams color swatch station for homeowners to explore their full range of colors in person, while also showcasing a curated selection of Howard’s premium kitchen appliances on the showroom floor.

"Customers can enjoy a seamless remodeling experience with all the visual and functional elements they need under one roof. Once a final design is chosen, experts from Howard's Appliances and Sherwin Williams come together to elevate that vision—offering personalized guidance and a level of collaboration that transforms home remodeling into an inspiring and effortless journey."

“Great communities are shaped by the hands that build them — and by the intention behind every detail,” said Adam Kohan, Deputy General Manager of Howard's Luxury Appliances. “In Laguna Hills, the partnership between Howard’s, Sherwin-Williams, and Timeless Remodeling speaks to more than collaboration — it reflects a shared standard of care, craftsmanship, and connection. For the people of Laguna Hills, this partnership is a reflection of what’s possible when local values and visions align — where beauty meets purpose, and something lasting takes shape.”

In addition to this innovative in-showroom experience, the partnership will include a series of community-centered events aimed at fostering connection, education, and inspiration for local homeowners and trade professionals alike.

“At Sherwin-Williams, we believe in making color selection an exciting, empowering part of every remodeling journey,”.

“Bringing our swatch experience into Timeless Remodeling Showroom allows customers to see how their color and material choices come together — right beside the appliances and finishes they’ll live with every day.”

Pete Afrasiabi, President of Timeless Remodeling Showroom, shared his excitement: “We are honored to collaborate with brands like Howard’s and Sherwin-Williams, who share our passion for quality, beauty, and community. This partnership allows us to offer our clients a truly immersive, hands-on remodeling experience — one that simplifies the process and inspires confidence at every step. It’s more than a convenience; it’s a commitment to excellence.”

Together, the three companies aim to raise the standard for home remodeling in Southern California, ensuring every customer not only loves the final result but enjoys the journey getting there.

About Timeless Remodeling Showroom:

Located in Laguna Hills, Timeless Remodeling Showroom specializes in high-end remodeling experiences for Kitchen, Bathroom and Whole Home Remodeling and personalized design services. With a focus on timeless beauty, lasting value, and exceptional service, Timeless helps homeowners bring their vision to life — with confidence and clarity.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

info@timelessremodeling.com

(949)770-1400

www.timelessshowroom.com

