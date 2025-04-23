Oriska Rest Area to close next week for an extended upgrade

BISMARCK, N.D. – A rest area along Interstate 94 near Oriska, N.D., will close next week for an extended improvement project.

Located two miles east of Oriska at mile marker 304, the rest area will close Monday, April 28, and is not expected to reopen until fall 2026.

This project includes removing the existing building and constructing a new one as well as reconstructing the parking lot to add additional room for trucks.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.