Roswell NYC Wins 2025 People’s Voice Webby Award for Best Shopping Website for DVF.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roswell NYC , a full-service eCommerce agency and Shopify Premier Partner , is proud to announce its win at the 2025 Webby Awards, taking home the People’s Voice Award for Best Website and Mobile Site in the Shopping & Retail Category for its work on DVF.com, the digital flagship of legendary fashion house Diane von Furstenberg The People’s Voice Award is especially meaningful—it’s voted on by the public, not a jury. This honor reflects how real users connect with and value the online experiences we create. For Roswell, it’s not just a win—it’s validation from the most important audience: the people we design for.“Working with Roswell NYC was a true partnership from day one. They didn’t just build a website—they immersed themselves in our brand, our history, and our goals to create a digital experience that feels uniquely DVF. This Webby win reflects not only a beautifully executed site, but the power of what happens when a brand and agency work in lockstep to bring a shared vision to life,” said Claudia Goncalves, VP of eCommerce at DVF.This recognition marks a major milestone for Roswell NYC, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital commerce innovation. With a relentless focus on performance, storytelling, and user experience, Roswell brought DVF’s iconic fashion heritage to life in a format designed to inspire and convert.“Winning the People’s Voice Webby for DVF.com is especially rewarding because it came directly from the public,” said Nihar Kulkarni, Managing Director of Roswell NYC. “DVF represents timeless style, and we’re proud to have built a platform that not only honors that legacy, but resonates deeply with shoppers. This is what happens when great brand storytelling and conversion-first design come together.”As a Shopify Premier Partner—a title held by only 6.8% of agencies worldwide—Roswell NYC continues to set the standard for high-impact, high-performance eCommerce. From digital strategy and UX to development and retention, Roswell empowers mid-market and enterprise brands to thrive across every customer touchpoint.This Webby win is more than an award—it’s a testament to Roswell’s belief that the best eCommerce doesn’t just move product. It moves people.About Roswell NYCRoswell NYC is a full-service digital commerce agency that specializes in creating unique, deeply personalized digital ecosystems for eCommerce businesses. With a 360-degree approach and white-glove service, Roswell helps brands achieve exponential growth through optimized user experiences and intelligent strategies that drive measurable results.About Diane von FurstenbergFounded in 1972 by the designer herself, DVF is a global luxury fashion brand celebrated for its bold prints, empowering silhouettes, and a legacy rooted in confidence and independence.

