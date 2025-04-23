Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,035 in the last 365 days.

TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $50.59 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $50.98 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our Company had a very strong start to the year earning $0.67 per share and delivering nearly 7% annualized loan growth. Our continued focus on measured growth aligned with a deliberate strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and capital levels should position our Company well during periods of economic uncertainty. While growth could be challenged in the short run, we believe our conservative Main Street approach to relationship banking coupled with our diversified fee income businesses can serve as a pillar of strength for our members, shareholders and the communities we serve," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenues were $192.04 million, an increase of $24.94 million, or 14.93%, compared to first quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $17.26 million, driven primarily by lower deposit costs, while noninterest income increased $7.68 million.
  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion, an increase of $482.47 million, or 3.42%, compared to first quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 1.19%, or $171.25 million, in comparison to December 31, 2024, 4.81% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.85%, to $4.31 billion, compared to first quarter 2024 and represented 29.53% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 1.42%.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.65 billion, an increase of $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $193.69 million, 1.69%, or 6.86% on an annualized basis, compared to December 31, 2024.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.57% compared to 6.89% in first quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.21% compared to 9.98% in first quarter 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.72% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 15 basis points and spread increased 26 basis points.  
  • The effective tax rate was 13.95% in the quarter compared to 17.31% in first quarter 2024 and 13.92% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter as compared to first quarter 2024 was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to tax advantaged investment properties placed in service over the past 12 months and purchase accounting adjustments for a prior partnership acquisition.   

"We were pleased to close our partnership with Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. on April 1, 2025 followed by our latest announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement with Old Point Financial Corporation. Both transactions are strategically important for our Company and follow our disciplined model of targeting partnerships that enhance shareholder returns with low execution risk," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $120.48 million compared to $103.22 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.38%, represented 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.37% and 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.24% in first quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $11.26 million, or 14.36%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.89% from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.55 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1.84%. The Company anticipates approximately $760 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.42 billion, an increase of $212.32 million, or 2.08%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in first quarter 2025, compared to an average of $174.73 million in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.42 million compared to a benefit of $0.88 million in the prior year quarter and an expense of $1.61 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.21 million in first quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by increases in the loan portfolio combined with a continuation of our use of higher weightings of more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $626 thousand in the quarter compared to $520 thousand in the prior year quarter and $382 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2025, compared to 0.02% in first quarter 2024 and 0.01% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.10% at March 31, 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.15 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.01 times at March 31, 2024 and 16.69 times at December 31, 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $71.57 million compared to $63.88 million in 2024, an increase of $7.68 million, or 12.02%.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $0.89 million, or 3.47%, to $26.42 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 16.26%, or $2.73 million, to $19.50 million in first quarter 2025 compared to 2024. Future reservations increased compared to the prior year, primarily driven by an acquisition in 2024.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $10.36 million compared to $10.48 million in first quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $445.19 million in first quarter 2025 from $424.39 million in first quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 89.94% of production volume in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 95.66% in first quarter 2024.
  • At 3.18% gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 16 basis points from 3.34% in first quarter 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $130.54 million compared to $125.59 million in 2024, an increase of $4.95 million, or 3.94%.   This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.70 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, an increase in banking personnel, and production incentives.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $17.51 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $264.99 million increase compared to $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets increased $627.64 million, or 3.72%, from $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Loans held for investment increased $193.69 million, or 1.69%, compared to the linked quarter and $200.40 million, or 1.75%, compared to prior year. Real estate construction and development loans declined, but were offset by growth in non owner occupied and multifamily commercial real estate. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $17.78 million, or 11.80%, compared to prior year but decreased $31.95 million, or 15.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
  • Total deposits increased $482.47 million, or 3.42%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $171.25 million, or 4.81% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to prior year and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $6.88 million, or 2.37%, compared to first quarter 2024 and $12.80 million, or 4.31%, compared to the linked quarter, due to declines in repurchase agreements and other borrowings.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.70 billion compared to $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $155.28 million at December 31, 2024 and $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024, and $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.37 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.77 million, or 0.05%, at March 31, 2024, and $7.87 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property consisted of $235 thousand in other real estate owned and $551 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $786 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2025, compared to $175 thousand in other real estate owned and $605 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $780 thousand in foreclosed property at March 31, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.61 billion compared to $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024 and $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.77% compared to 79.37% at December 31, 2024 and 81.07% at March 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.53% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to 29.46% at December 31, 2024 and 29.69% at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $119.42 million, or 2.85%, compared to March 31, 2024, and $60.50 million, or 1.42%, or 5.77% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $284.10 million compared to $296.90 million at December 31, 2024 and $290.98 million at March 31, 2024.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.75%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.61%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.87%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.65% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $29.19 compared to $28.43 at December 31, 2024 and $27.33 at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $22.36 compared to $21.55 at December 31, 2024 and $20.31 at March 31, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.51 billion as of March 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), a pending merger, and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), a recently completed merger, to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected, our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
  Total revenue $ 192,044     $ 177,160     $ 174,518     $ 174,970     $ 167,102  
  Net income   50,887       41,441       43,126       43,039       35,127  
  Net income available to common shareholders   50,592       41,265       42,949       42,856       34,687  
  Net income per common share - diluted   0.67       0.55       0.57       0.57       0.46  
  Book value per common share   29.19       28.43       28.59       27.62       27.33  
  Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP)   22.36       21.55       21.65       20.65       20.31  
  Return on average assets   1.19 %     0.95 %     1.00 %     1.01 %     0.83 %
  Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP)   1.29 %     1.03 %     1.09 %     1.11 %     0.92 %
  Return on average equity   9.50 %     7.64 %     8.12 %     8.43 %     6.84 %
  Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP)   13.08 %     10.68 %     11.42 %     12.03 %     9.87 %
  Return on average common equity   9.57 %     7.70 %     8.18 %     8.49 %     6.89 %
  Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP)   13.21 %     10.79 %     11.54 %     12.16 %     9.98 %
  Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue   37.27 %     33.36 %     35.66 %     37.68 %     38.23 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                  
  Common equity tier 1   12.75 %     12.77 %     12.63 %     12.43 %     12.20 %
  Tier 1   12.87 %     12.89 %     12.76 %     12.55 %     12.32 %
  Total   15.65 %     15.68 %     15.54 %     15.34 %     15.10 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.61 %     10.36 %     10.38 %     10.25 %     10.15 %
Asset Quality:                  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 19.15x   16.69x   18.70x   19.08x   18.01x
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.08 %     1.08 %     1.08 %     1.10 %     1.10 %
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.04 %     0.05 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.05 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     %     0.02 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 626     $ 382     $ 677     $ (19 )   $ 520  
                     
  Nonperforming loans $ 6,586     $ 7,424     $ 6,588     $ 6,582     $ 6,987  
  Foreclosed property   786       443       884       581       780  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 7,372     $ 7,867     $ 7,472     $ 7,163     $ 7,767  
  Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 15     $ 1,264     $ 510     $ 368     $ 323  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 126,131     $ 123,923     $ 123,191     $ 125,552     $ 125,835  
Mortgage Banking:                  
  Loans originated, mortgage $ 300,699     $ 385,238     $ 421,571     $ 430,398     $ 289,191  
  Loans originated, joint venture   144,495       180,188       176,612       196,583       135,197  
  Total loans originated $ 445,194     $ 565,426     $ 598,183     $ 626,981     $ 424,388  
  Number of loans originated   1,181       1,489       1,637       1,700       1,247  
  Number of originators   161       160       159       169       176  
  Purchase %   89.94 %     89.46 %     91.49 %     94.85 %     95.66 %
  Loans sold $ 475,518     $ 629,120     $ 526,998     $ 605,134     $ 410,895  
  Rate lock asset $ 1,880     $ 1,150     $ 1,548     $ 1,930     $ 1,681  
  Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated   3.18 %     3.25 %     3.28 %     3.28 %     3.34 %
Other Ratios:                  
  Net interest margin   3.14 %     2.99 %     2.90 %     2.86 %     2.72 %
  Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)   3.17 %     3.02 %     2.93 %     2.89 %     2.75 %
  Average earning assets/total average assets   90.32 %     90.57 %     90.43 %     90.36 %     90.52 %
  Average loans/average deposits   80.01 %     78.71 %     80.07 %     80.80 %     81.48 %
  Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits   29.68 %     30.14 %     30.19 %     30.06 %     30.25 %
  Period end equity/period end total assets   12.66 %     12.50 %     12.58 %     12.24 %     12.24 %
  Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   67.10 %     70.28 %     70.93 %     68.98 %     73.25 %
  (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.            


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q1   Q1   Q4   Q1 25 vs.   Q1 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2025       2024       2024     Q1 24   Q4 24
U.S. agency securities $ 320,190     $ 294,723     $ 293,917     8.64 %   8.94 %
U.S. Treasury notes   78,184       27,534       28,429     183.95 %   175.01 %
Municipal securities   439,379       447,323       439,115     (1.78 )%   0.06 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   98,463       87,983       95,279     11.91 %   3.34 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA   1,535,217       1,347,920       1,497,951     13.90 %   2.49 %
Allowance for credit losses   (1,262 )     (1,382 )     (1,326 )   (8.68 )%   (4.83 )%
Total $ 2,470,171     $ 2,204,101     $ 2,353,365     12.07 %   4.96 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements            
Total gross unrealized gains $ 5,909     $ 1,868     $ 2,572     216.33 %   129.74 %
Total gross unrealized losses   (125,156 )     (172,708 )     (157,851 )   (27.53 )%   (20.71 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (119,247 )   $ (170,840 )   $ (155,279 )   (30.20 )%   (23.20 )%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
U.S. agency securities $ 92,805     $ 102,042     $ 102,622     (9.05 )%   (9.57 )%
U.S. Treasury notes   96,481       197,356       96,710     (51.11 )%   (0.24 )%
Municipal securities   5,390       5,294       5,366     1.81 %   0.45 %
Trust preferred corporate securities   2,107       2,159       2,121     (2.41 )%   (0.66 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs   5,235       5,659       5,533     (7.49 )%   (5.39 )%
Allowance for credit losses   (68 )     (82 )     (77 )   (17.07 )%   (11.69 )%
Total $ 201,950     $ 312,428     $ 212,275     (35.36 )%   (4.86 )%
                   
Total gross unrealized gains $ 176     $ 265     $ 178     (33.58 )%   (1.12 )%
Total gross unrealized losses   (6,563 )     (14,262 )     (8,647 )   (53.98 )%   (24.10 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (6,387 )   $ (13,997 )   $ (8,469 )   (54.37 )%   (24.58 )%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (125,634 )   $ (184,837 )   $ (163,748 )   (32.03 )%   (23.28 )%
              % Change
Loans Held For Investment Q1   Q1   Q4   Q1 25 vs.   Q1 25 vs.
    2025       2024       2024     Q1 24   Q4 24
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,006,086     $ 1,255,741     $ 1,082,161     (19.88 )%   (7.03 )%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,654,401       1,700,753       1,628,731     (2.73 )%   1.58 %
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied   3,329,728       3,178,947       3,196,665     4.74 %   4.16 %
Real estate - multifamily   841,330       595,075       801,079     41.38 %   5.02 %
Residential 1-4 family   1,886,107       1,882,296       1,891,470     0.20 %   (0.28 )%
HELOC   429,152       386,361       410,594     11.08 %   4.52 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)   1,337,254       1,288,550       1,280,394     3.78 %   4.44 %
Government   511,676       528,341       513,039     (3.15 )%   (0.27 )%
Indirect   570,795       555,482       567,245     2.76 %   0.63 %
Consumer loans and other   86,217       80,797       87,677     6.71 %   (1.67 )%
Total $ 11,652,746     $ 11,452,343     $ 11,459,055     1.75 %   1.69 %
                   
              % Change
Deposits Q1   Q1   Q4   Q1 25 vs.   Q1 25 vs.
    2025       2024       2024     Q1 24   Q4 24
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,313,553     $ 4,194,132     $ 4,253,053     2.85 %   1.42 %
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   7,463,355       6,916,701       7,329,669     7.90 %   1.82 %
Savings   312,151       326,179       311,841     (4.30 )%   0.10 %
Certificates of deposits   2,519,489       2,689,062       2,542,735     (6.31 )%   (0.91 )%
Total   14,608,548       14,126,074       14,437,298     3.42 %   1.19 %


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		 $ 11,527,915     $ 153,068     5.38 %   $ 11,455,253     $ 155,710     5.41 %   $ 11,379,323     $ 151,811     5.37 %
Taxable investment securities   2,478,048       21,301     3.44 %     2,421,253       20,722     3.42 %     2,440,652       18,716     3.07 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   176,081       1,860     4.23 %     176,266       1,832     4.16 %     161,538       1,549     3.84 %
Total securities   2,654,129       23,161     3.49 %     2,597,519       22,554     3.47 %     2,602,190       20,265     3.12 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,199,650       11,801     3.99 %     1,451,121       15,796     4.33 %     1,167,322       14,234     4.90 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   164,358       2,653     6.46 %     209,315       3,088     5.90 %     116,868       1,716     5.87 %
Total earning assets   15,546,052       190,683     4.97 %     15,713,208       197,148     4.99 %     15,265,703       188,026     4.95 %
Less: allowance for loan losses   (124,265 )             (123,068 )             (127,413 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,790,075               1,758,988               1,725,945          
Total assets $ 17,211,862             $ 17,349,128             $ 16,864,235          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 7,279,365     $ 40,606     2.26 %   $ 7,157,076     $ 43,894     2.44 %   $ 6,828,053     $ 47,985     2.83 %
Savings   312,118       714     0.93 %     315,414       777     0.98 %     329,036       881     1.08 %
Certificates of deposit   2,540,438       25,813     4.12 %     2,694,236       31,214     4.61 %     2,583,938       29,522     4.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,131,921       67,133     2.69 %     10,166,726       75,885     2.97 %     9,741,027       78,388     3.24 %
Borrowings   29,606       (300 )   (4.05 )%     36,708       (151 )   (1.61 )%     212,375       3,078     5.73 %
Subordinated debt, net   260,070       2,304     3.54 %     257,667       2,261     3.51 %     255,878       2,236     3.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,421,597       69,137     2.69 %     10,461,101       77,995     2.97 %     10,209,280       83,702     3.30 %
Demand deposits   4,276,586               4,386,911               4,224,104          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   353,665               353,005               390,576          
Total liabilities   15,051,848               15,201,017               14,823,960          
Shareholders’ equity   2,160,014               2,148,111               2,040,275          
Total liabilities and equity $ 17,211,862             $ 17,349,128             $ 16,864,235          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)     $ 121,546             $ 119,153             $ 104,324      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (1,068 )             (1,096 )             (1,106 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 120,478             $ 118,057             $ 103,218      
                                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         2.28 %           2.02 %           1.65 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.80 %           1.97 %           2.21 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)       3.17 %           3.02 %           2.75 %
Total cost of deposits         1.89 %           2.07 %           2.26 %
                                   

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
     
  March 31,   December 31,
    2025       2024  
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 126,526     $ 108,750  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB   1,090,555       1,127,878  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   100,249       102,847  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,317,330       1,339,475  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,590,680 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,262 and $1,326 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   2,470,171       2,353,365  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $195,631 and $203,883 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   202,018       212,352  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (68 )     (77 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   201,950       212,275  
Other equity securities   12,223       12,100  
FHLB stock   12,425       12,136  
Total Securities   2,696,769       2,589,876  
Mortgage loans held for sale   168,510       200,460  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,652,746       11,459,055  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (126,131 )     (123,923 )
Net Loans   11,526,615       11,335,132  
Premises and equipment, net   373,111       368,876  
Goodwill   457,619       457,619  
Other intangible assets, net   57,145       60,171  
BOLI   280,344       279,802  
Other assets   634,437       615,479  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,511,880     $ 17,246,890  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,313,553     $ 4,253,053  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts   7,463,355       7,329,669  
Savings   312,151       311,841  
Certificates of deposit   2,519,489       2,542,735  
Total Deposits   14,608,548       14,437,298  
Advances from the FHLB   3,029       3,218  
Subordinated debt, net   260,198       260,001  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   20,875       33,683  
Total Borrowings   284,102       296,902  
Other liabilities   402,252       357,063  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   15,294,902       15,091,263  
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000          
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;      
75,392,225 and 75,255,205 shares issued at      
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   125,679       125,455  
Capital surplus   1,123,330       1,122,147  
Retained earnings   1,039,518       1,007,775  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:      
1,049,002 and 1,046,121 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   (21,969 )     (21,868 )
Deferred compensation trust   21,969       21,868  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (87,869 )     (116,045 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,200,658       2,139,332  
Noncontrolling interest   16,320       16,295  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,216,978       2,155,627  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,511,880     $ 17,246,890  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
    2025       2024  
INTEREST INCOME:      
Loans, including fees $ 152,322     $ 150,974  
Investment securities   22,839       19,996  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   11,801       14,234  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,653       1,716  
Total interest income   189,615       186,920  
INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Deposits   67,133       78,388  
Advances from the FHLB   25       2,438  
Subordinated debt, net   2,304       2,236  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   (325 )     640  
Total interest expense   69,137       83,702  
Net interest income   120,478       103,218  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   2,420       (877 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   118,058       104,095  
NONINTEREST INCOME:      
Residential mortgage banking income, net   10,361       10,477  
Insurance commissions and related income, net   26,424       25,539  
Property management income, net   19,500       16,773  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,327       3,079  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,697       1,551  
Investment commissions, net   3,075       2,343  
BOLI   1,872       1,842  
Gain on sale of equity investment   2,000        
Other income   3,310       2,206  
Net gain on investment securities         74  
Total noninterest income   71,566       63,884  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:      
Salaries and employee benefits   75,078       71,377  
Occupancy   9,333       9,422  
Furniture and equipment   4,621       4,478  
Amortization - intangibles   3,026       3,246  
Software   6,293       6,100  
Data processing   3,835       3,916  
Professional fees   2,653       3,180  
Advertising and marketing   4,472       4,582  
FDIC and other insurance   2,860       4,358  
Acquisition related expenses   420       595  
Other expenses   17,945       14,337  
Total noninterest expense   130,536       125,591  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   59,088       42,388  
Provision for income tax expense   8,201       7,261  
Net income $ 50,887     $ 35,127  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (295 )     (440 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 50,592     $ 34,687  
Per common share information      
Basic earnings $ 0.67     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings $ 0.67     $ 0.46  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
  (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 126,526     $ 108,750     $ 131,068     $ 140,028     $ 75,802  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB   1,090,555       1,127,878       1,061,596       1,062,115       926,635  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   100,249       102,847       103,400       99,303       98,673  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,317,330       1,339,475       1,296,064       1,301,446       1,101,110  
Securities available for sale   2,470,171       2,353,365       2,363,176       2,250,679       2,204,101  
Securities held to maturity   202,018       212,352       212,422       212,488       312,510  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (68 )     (77 )     (77 )     (79 )     (82 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   201,950       212,275       212,345       212,409       312,428  
Other equity securities   12,223       12,100       12,681       13,566       13,661  
FHLB stock   12,425       12,136       12,134       12,134       12,139  
Total Securities   2,696,769       2,589,876       2,600,336       2,488,788       2,542,329  
Mortgage loans held for sale   168,510       200,460       264,320       200,762       150,727  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,652,746       11,459,055       11,412,518       11,451,747       11,452,343  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (126,131 )     (123,923 )     (123,191 )     (125,552 )     (125,835 )
Net Loans   11,526,615       11,335,132       11,289,327       11,326,195       11,326,508  
Premises and equipment, net   373,111       368,876       365,764       340,348       342,569  
Goodwill   457,619       457,619       457,619       457,619       457,619  
Other intangible assets, net   57,145       60,171       63,265       65,460       68,758  
BOLI   280,344       279,802       279,325       277,434       279,293  
Other assets   634,437       615,479       572,000       610,791       615,324  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,511,880     $ 17,246,890     $ 17,188,020     $ 17,068,843     $ 16,884,237  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,313,553     $ 4,253,053     $ 4,267,628     $ 4,303,773     $ 4,194,132  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   7,463,355       7,329,669       6,990,103       6,940,086       6,916,701  
Savings   312,151       311,841       319,970       312,881       326,179  
Certificates of deposit   2,519,489       2,542,735       2,785,469       2,715,848       2,689,062  
Total Deposits   14,608,548       14,437,298       14,363,170       14,272,588       14,126,074  
Advances from the FHLB   3,029       3,218       3,405       3,591       3,775  
Subordinated debt, net   260,198       260,001       256,444       256,227       256,011  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   20,875       33,683       30,970       35,351       31,198  
Total Borrowings   284,102       296,902       290,819       295,169       290,984  
Other liabilities   402,252       357,063       371,316       411,770       401,307  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   15,294,902       15,091,263       15,025,305       14,979,527       14,818,365  
                   
Preferred stock                            
Common stock, $1.667 par value   125,679       125,455       125,139       125,090       125,009  
Capital surplus   1,123,330       1,122,147       1,117,279       1,115,759       1,114,038  
Retained earnings   1,039,518       1,007,775       985,343       961,162       937,065  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation                  
trust, at cost   (21,969 )     (21,868 )     (22,224 )     (22,756 )     (20,915 )
Deferred compensation trust   21,969       21,868       22,224       22,756       20,915  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (87,869 )     (116,045 )     (81,482 )     (129,224 )     (126,586 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,200,658       2,139,332       2,146,279       2,072,787       2,049,526  
Noncontrolling interest   16,320       16,295       16,436       16,529       16,346  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,216,978       2,155,627       2,162,715       2,089,316       2,065,872  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,511,880     $ 17,246,890     $ 17,188,020     $ 17,068,843     $ 16,884,237  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 152,322     $ 154,933     $ 155,792     $ 154,549     $ 150,974  
Investment securities   22,839       22,236       22,334       22,928       19,996  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   11,801       15,796       15,249       14,512       14,234  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,653       3,087       3,247       2,945       1,716  
Total interest income   189,615       196,052       196,622       194,934       186,920  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits   67,133       75,885       82,128       82,023       78,388  
Advances from the FHLB   25       26       29       942       2,438  
Subordinated debt, net   2,304       2,261       2,237       2,236       2,236  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   (325 )     (177 )     (54 )     685       640  
Total interest expense   69,137       77,995       84,340       85,886       83,702  
Net interest income   120,478       118,057       112,282       109,048       103,218  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   2,420       1,606       (1,100 )     (177 )     (877 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   118,058       116,451       113,382       109,225       104,095  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net   10,361       11,272       11,786       13,422       10,477  
Insurance commissions and related income, net   26,424       23,265       25,727       24,031       25,539  
Property management income, net   19,500       8,186       11,221       14,312       16,773  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,327       3,289       3,117       3,353       3,079  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,697       1,486       1,830       1,662       1,551  
Investment commissions, net   3,075       3,195       2,835       2,580       2,343  
BOLI   1,872       4,478       1,886       3,238       1,842  
Other income   5,310       3,932       3,834       3,324       2,206  
Net gain on investment securities                           74  
Total noninterest income   71,566       59,103       62,236       65,922       63,884  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   75,078       74,399       72,123       71,349       71,377  
Occupancy   9,333       9,819       9,351       9,717       9,422  
Furniture and equipment   4,621       4,850       4,657       4,634       4,478  
Amortization - intangibles   3,026       3,095       3,130       3,298       3,246  
Software   6,293       6,870       6,790       7,056       6,100  
Data processing   3,835       3,788       4,701       4,606       3,916  
Professional fees   2,653       3,446       4,720       3,788       3,180  
Advertising and marketing   4,472       3,359       4,162       3,524       4,582  
Other expenses   21,225       17,815       17,266       16,012       19,290  
Total noninterest expense   130,536       127,441       126,900       123,984       125,591  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   59,088       48,113       48,718       51,163       42,388  
Provision for income tax expense   8,201       6,672       5,592       8,124       7,261  
Net income   50,887       41,441       43,126       43,039       35,127  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (295 )     (176 )     (177 )     (183 )     (440 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 50,592     $ 41,265     $ 42,949     $ 42,856     $ 34,687  
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.67     $ 0.55     $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings $ 0.67     $ 0.55     $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.46  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   75,149,668       75,034,688       74,940,827       74,925,877       74,816,420  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   75,527,713       75,309,989       75,141,661       75,037,955       74,979,501  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
           
  Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2025 over 2024
    2025       2024       2024     Amount   Percent
Revenue                  
Net interest income $ 119,584     $ 102,682     $ 117,137     $ 16,902     16.46 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,327       3,079       3,289       248     8.05 %
Credit card merchant fees   1,697       1,551       1,486       146     9.41 %
Investment commissions, net   3,075       2,343       3,195       732     31.24 %
Other income   6,495       3,429       6,456       3,066     89.41 %
Subtotal   14,594       10,402       14,426       4,192     40.30 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities         74             (74 )   N/M
Total noninterest income   14,594       10,476       14,426       4,118     39.31 %
Total revenue   134,178       113,158       131,563       21,020     18.58 %
                   
Provision for credit losses   2,367       (976 )     1,525       3,343     (342.52 )%
                   
Expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   49,684       46,474       50,130       3,210     6.91 %
Occupancy   6,979       7,061       7,362       (82 )   (1.16 )%
Furniture and equipment   3,808       3,648       4,087       160     4.39 %
Amortization of intangible assets   981       1,162       1,027       (181 )   (15.58 )%
Software   4,022       4,054       4,548       (32 )   (0.79 )%
Data processing   2,609       2,548       2,581       61     2.39 %
Accounting and professional fees   2,010       2,659       2,649       (649 )   (24.41 )%
Advertising and marketing   2,897       3,008       1,985       (111 )   (3.69 )%
FDIC and other insurance   2,590       4,122       2,244       (1,532 )   (37.17 )%
Acquisition related   420       147       268       273     185.71 %
Other expenses   11,971       10,415       11,315       1,556     14.94 %
Total expenses   87,971       85,298       88,196       2,673     3.13 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   43,840       28,836       41,842       15,004     52.03 %
Corporate allocation   1,396       1,069       1,172       327     30.59 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   45,236       29,905       43,014       15,331     51.27 %
Provision for income tax expense   4,681       4,105       5,275       576     14.03 %
Net income   40,555       25,800       37,739       14,755     57.19 %
Noncontrolling interest   42       120       (63 )     (78 )   (65.00 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 40,597     $ 25,920     $ 37,676     $ 14,677     56.62 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   64.83 %     74.40 %     66.26 %   (9.57 )%   (12.86 )%


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2025 over 2024
    2025       2024       2024     Amount   Percent
Revenue                  
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 10,580     $ 10,798     $ 11,580     $ (218 )   (2.02 )%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary   42       30       68       12     40.00 %
Net interest and other income   1,110       768       1,661       342     44.53 %
Total revenue   11,732       11,596       13,309       136     1.17 %
                   
Provision for credit losses   53       99       81       (46 )   (46.46 )%
                   
Expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   7,031       6,656       6,712       375     5.63 %
Occupancy   939       1,061       981       (122 )   (11.50 )%
Furniture and equipment   195       178       158       17     9.55 %
Amortization of intangible assets         144             (144 )   (100.00 )%
Software   727       787       719       (60 )   (7.62 )%
Data processing   163       148       194       15     10.14 %
Accounting and professional fees   226       234       252       (8 )   (3.42 )%
Advertising and marketing   389       382       406       7     1.83 %
FDIC and other insurance   96       102       112       (6 )   (5.88 )%
Acquisition related                         N/M
Other expenses   2,461       2,222       2,652       239     10.76 %
Total expenses   12,227       11,914       12,186       313     2.63 %
                   
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   (548 )     (417 )     1,042       (131 )   31.41 %
Corporate allocation   (350 )     (348 )     (437 )     (2 )   0.57 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   (898 )     (765 )     605       (133 )   17.39 %
Provision for income tax expense   (240 )     (202 )     121       (38 )   18.81 %
Net income   (658 )     (563 )     484       (95 )   16.87 %
Noncontrolling interest   (117 )     (115 )     (156 )     (2 )   1.74 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (775 )   $ (678 )   $ 328     $ (97 )   14.31 %
                   
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP)   104.22 %     101.50 %     91.56 %     2.72 %   2.68 %


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
           
  Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2025 over 2024
    2025       2024       2024     Amount   Percent
Revenue                  
Property management fees, net $ 19,500     $ 16,773     $ 8,186     $ 2,727     16.26 %
Net interest and other income   13       16       3       (3 )   (18.75 )%
Total revenue   19,513       16,789       8,189       2,724     16.22 %
                   
Expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,448       5,532       4,796       (84 )   (1.52 )%
Occupancy   614       508       640       106     20.87 %
Furniture and equipment   405       416       435       (11 )   (2.64 )%
Amortization of intangible assets   637       533       637       104     19.51 %
Software   859       608       939       251     41.28 %
Data processing   944       1,102       896       (158 )   (14.34 )%
Accounting and professional fees   126       152       304       (26 )   (17.11 )%
Advertising and marketing   892       1,038       807       (146 )   (14.07 )%
FDIC and other insurance   67       35       70       32     91.43 %
Acquisition related         447             (447 )   (100.00 )%
Other expenses   2,613       942       466       1,671     177.39 %
Total expenses   12,605       11,313       9,990       1,292     11.42 %
                   
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   6,908       5,476       (1,801 )     1,432     26.15 %
Corporate allocation   (320 )                 (320 )   N/M
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   6,588       5,476       (1,801 )     1,112     20.31 %
Provision for income tax expense   1,629       1,358       (337 )     271     19.96 %
Net income   4,959       4,118       (1,464 )     841     20.42 %
Noncontrolling interest   (220 )     (445 )     43       225     (50.56 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,739     $ 3,673     $ (1,421 )   $ 1,066     29.02 %
                   
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP)   61.33 %     64.21 %     114.21 %   (2.88 )%   (4.49 )%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
           
  Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2025 over 2024
    2025       2024       2024     Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                  
Property and casualty $ 23,322     $ 20,722     $ 20,576     $ 2,600     12.55 %
Employee benefits   4,725       4,826       4,335       (101 )   (2.09 )%
Specialized benefit services         9       1       (9 )   (100.00 )%
Total commissions and fees   28,047       25,557       24,912       2,490     9.74 %
                   
Contingency and bonus revenue   3,620       4,503       2,924       (883 )   (19.61 )%
Other income   4       11       221       (7 )   (63.64 )%
Total revenue   31,671       30,071       28,057       1,600     5.32 %
                   
Employee commission expense   5,050       4,512       3,958       538     11.92 %
Revenue, net of commission expense   26,621       25,559       24,099       1,062     4.16 %
                   
Salaries and employee benefits   12,915       12,715       12,761       200     1.57 %
Occupancy   801       792       836       9     1.14 %
Furniture and equipment   213       236       170       (23 )   (9.75 )%
Amortization of intangible assets   1,408       1,407       1,431       1     0.07 %
Software   685       651       664       34     5.22 %
Data processing   119       118       117       1     0.85 %
Accounting and professional fees   291       135       241       156     115.56 %
Advertising and marketing   294       154       161       140     90.91 %
FDIC and other insurance   107       99       108       8     8.08 %
Acquisition related         1             (1 )   (100.00 )%
Other expenses   900       758       580       142     18.73 %
Total operating expenses   17,733       17,066       17,069       667     3.91 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   8,888       8,493       7,030       395     4.65 %
Corporate allocation   (726 )     (721 )     (735 )     (5 )   0.69 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   8,162       7,772       6,295       390     5.02 %
Provision for income tax expense   2,131       2,000       1,613       131     6.55 %
Net income   6,031       5,772       4,682       259     4.49 %
Noncontrolling interest                         N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 6,031     $ 5,772     $ 4,682     $ 259     4.49 %
                0      
Provision for income taxes   2,131       2,000       1,613       131     6.55 %
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense   1,527       1,553       1,550       (26 )   (1.67 )%
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,689     $ 9,325     $ 7,845     $ 364     3.90 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   61.32 %     61.27 %     65.48 %     0.05 %   0.08 %


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,   December 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   1.19 %     0.83 %     0.95 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		   0.10 %     0.09 %     0.08 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.29 %     0.92 %     1.03 %
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   9.50 %     6.84 %     7.64 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		   3.58 %     3.03 %     3.04 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   13.08 %     9.87 %     10.68 %
           
Return on average common equity (GAAP)   9.57 %     6.89 %     7.70 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		   3.64 %     3.09 %     3.09 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)		   13.21 %     9.98 %     10.79 %
           
Book value (GAAP) $ 29.19     $ 27.33     $ 28.43  
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
 intangibles and amortization		   (6.83 )     (7.02 )     (6.88 )
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 22.36     $ 20.31     $ 21.55  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   67.97 %     75.16 %     71.94 %
Impact of exclusions (0.87 )%   (1.91 )%   (1.66 )%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   67.10