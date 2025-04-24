Maggie Jones Helps Awaken One’s Soul in 'Whisperings'

A creative journey to discover and embrace one’s unique spirituality.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where noise and distractions dominate, Maggie Jones writes “ Whisperings: A Journey Inward, Discovering Your Own Unique Spirituality ” — helping readers to slow down, reflect, and start a deeply personal journey toward self-discovery and spiritual growth. This inspiring work offers an antidote to the fast-paced nature of modern life, providing space for the soul to breathe and reconnect with what truly matters.Maggie Jones, a trained spiritual director and board-certified hospital chaplain, brings her vast experience and deep empathy to the pages of “Whisperings.” With a listening heart, Jones believes that everyone is on a unique journey, and her book serves as a guide for those seeking to find their own path. Whether someone is looking for new ways to apply the teachings of the Bible to his/her life or desiring to tap into his/her creative spirit, “Whisperings” offers simple yet profound ways to explore spirituality through fun, imaginative exercises.Set against the backdrop of the chaotic, everyday world, Jones provides a much-needed escape—a personal sanctuary where readers can embrace the power of silence, solitude, and creativity. The book encourages readers to find time for themselves, experiment with imaginative spiritual practices, and ultimately, rediscover their inner spirit in ways that are counter-cultural, yet deeply fulfilling.At the LA Times Festival of Books 2025, The Reading Glass Books brings this transcendent work of Maggie Jones at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California.“Whisperings” offers readers a heartfelt invitation to listen more closely to their soul’s whispers, step off the beaten path, and find joy in their own spiritual journey. It’s a chance for individuals to transform their lives by taking time to create, dream, and discover what truly makes them whole.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

