New Documentary starring LARRY ELDER: 'Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Investigative Documentary “ Electric Vehicles : The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” Tackles the Debate Over EVs As government leaders mandate future bans of gas-poweredvehicles, new investigative film host LARRY ELDER dives into the complex debate over the future of EVsLos Angeles — Nationally-syndicated talk radio host and former Presidential candidateLarry Elder stars in the upcoming investigative documentary, “Electric Vehicles: TheGood, The Bad and The Ugly,” which explores the revolution of electric vehicles (EVs).Produced by an award-winning team, Impactful Pictures will shed light on the challengesand pitfalls of this new revolution.Are EVs the right solution?Join nationally-syndicated talk radio host and TV personality Larry Elder as he delvesinto the topic and asks, “Are electric vehicles really better for the planet?”Now, more than ever, humanity needs a definitive answer to this question.Elder takes viewers on a journey — first, in his classic Mercedes through the HollywoodHills, to the L.A. Auto Show and the “Electrify Expo” — asking tough questions alongthe way about the hidden costs, ethical dilemmas, and environmental consequences tiedto the production of EVs.Featuring 27 expert interviews — from the Center for Industrial Progress’ Alex Epsteinto current and former employees of Toyota and Chrysler, respectively — viewers willlearn the hard truths about the decision to drive an EV, stumbling across a road pavedwith both optimism and opportunity, yet also unintended consequences, including:• Environmental considerations:o Mining for rare earth materials which make up the batteries for the covetedEVs such as lithium, cobalt, and nickelo A growing landfill crisis and e-waste problem• Ethical concerns:o Inhumane child labor practices in locations such as the DemocraticRepublic of Congoo The growing e-waste complications from EVs• Plus, national security risks associated with:o Hacking into digital vehicleso Dependence upon China for technology and mining operations.This isn’t a one-sided investigative documentary — it offers a truly balancedconversation about what could be the most significant revolution in Americantransportation history.“This film is not just about cars,” said Larry Elder, “It’s a long-overdue conversationabout the way we will ultimately choose to shape our future. ‘Electric Vehicles: TheGood, The Bad and The Ugly’ is a must-see for anyone who wants to explore andunderstand the complexities of the EV revolution, before choosing to buy one andpotentially impacting the world.”Don’t miss this critical conversation about the future of American and globaltransportation. The film debuted on Earth Day, April 22, 2025 but interviews are availablenow.For interviews & bookings: Booking@AllAmericanMedia.com (212) 729-1123 call/text.###About Impactful PicturesImpactful Pictures is an independent film production company dedicated to creatingfamily-friendly stories that entertain, educate, and inspire meaningful change forhumanity. It is a non-profit organization based in California — the birthplace of theAmerican freeway and popular car culture. Its award-winning producer, director, andproduction team brings audiences awe-inspiring and life-changing films that uplift andinform the world, one story at a time.About Mathias MagnasonMathias Magnason is an award-winning director with nearly three decades ofexperience. In 2010, he founded Magnason Film in New York, producing human rights-related documentaries that have engaged millions on broadcast, online platforms, and onprestigious networks like PBS. With over 30 film awards, his work includes widelyviewed documentaries such as the story of a New York martial arts master and a piece onJapanese carpentry, both with 2 million YouTube views, and The Origin of The WuhanVirus, which amassed over 100 million views.About Larry ElderLarry Elder is a nationally-syndicated talk radio host, TV personality, a New York Timesbestselling author, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and former 2024Presidential candidate. His flagship daily radio program, “The Larry Elder Show,” isheard every weekday in all 50 states and on more than 300 stations. He has starred in prior investigative documentaries and was also a candidate in California’s 2021gubernatorial election against Governor Gavin Newsom, who has recently enacted a banof gas-powered vehicles by 2035.For more information about “Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” visitLarryEVFilm.com, and follow @LarryEVFilm

