G.R. Dasher Soars into Dark Fantasy and Daring Rebellion in 'Cloud Dancer'

Soar Beyond the Spell: One girl’s fight for freedom in a kingdom ruled by fear.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into a world where magic oppresses, power corrupts, and rebellion takes flight—literally. Fantasy author G.R. Dasher shares his spellbinding novel, “ Cloud Dancer ,” a tale of courage, resistance, and sky-bound adventure, at the LA Times Festival of Books, Booth #959, Black Zone at USC, hosted by The Reading Glass Books, together with his other titles, “Mirror Walker Hualalai,” Little Cat,” “The Silver City,” and “Bookwright: Book One of the Vanir Trilogy.”“Cloud Dancer” follows Abigail, a royal of the Aouli bloodline, forced into a life she never chose. Imprisoned in a castle ruled by the dark magic of the Wettong dynasty, Abigail’s fate is sealed: a forced marriage to the twisted Prince Ovee’or and monthly doses of the deadly drug Liceen, designed to enslave Aouli women under the Wettong’s brutal regime.But Abigail harbors a secret. By night, she becomes a D’lurian, a Cloud Dancer—one of the daring sky pilots who soar above the Kingdom of Pentara, smuggling messages and defying the powers below. When her rebellion is discovered, the prince’s sorceress sister, Gythiwen, casts a cruel spell, aging Abigail overnight into a fragile, voiceless shell of her former self.Now, trapped in silence and weakness, Abigail must fight not just for her freedom—but for her very identity.With “Cloud Dancer,” Dasher delivers a thrilling adult fantasy steeped in rebellion, high-flying escapades, and the power of inner strength. With his richly imagined worlds and deep-rooted love of adventure, Dasher invites readers to defy gravity—and tyranny.Don’t miss the chance to discover “Cloud Dancer” at the LA Times Festival of Books.Learn more about the author and his works at www.grdasher.com About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

